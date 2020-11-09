Purdue Athletics reported 19 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, a 15-case rise from the previous week. Exactly 120 student-athletes and staff tested positive over the last seven days.
Currently only football, along with men's and women's basketball, is receiving daily antigen testing. The football team began its testing on September 30, while basketball began October 26.
According to the Big Ten testing protocols, a team can be forced to halt operation if its positivity crosses two potential thresholds: if the testing positivity rate (positive individuals divided by tests administered) surpasses 5%, or if the population positivity rate (positive individuals divided by population at risk) surpasses 7.5%.
It is unclear whether these positive cases are within football, basketball or a mix of both. A Purdue Athletics spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Saturday, Purdue's game against Wisconsin was canceled after Wisconsin reported 22 active cases among players and staff. That was the second consecutive game the Badgers canceled due to COVID-19. Purdue played Illinois on October 31, just hours after learning that 14 Illini players would be out with COVID-19.
Just three weeks ago, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for the virus, causing him to miss the opening game.
The Big Ten is not alone in its troubles, despite a rigorous testing protocol. In the Southeastern Conference, the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game scheduled for Saturday was canceled this afternoon after the latter reported a COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, LSU has reported an outbreak, Texas A&M has postponed practice and Arkansas' head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive.
If the majority of Purdue Athletics' new cases do originate from the football team, the Boilermakers' game against Northwestern this Saturday may be in danger of cancellation. Purdue Athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this either.