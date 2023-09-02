The Boilers rang in the new season and a new era of football on a sunny afternoon in Ross-Ade stadium.
Purdue (0-0) kicked off its season twice against the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0). The dual kicks, complete with a double dose of the "IU Sucks" chant, were the result of an offsides whistle against the Boilermakers. A 52-yard field goal by the Bulldogs to close the half made the score 21-17 with Purdue out in front.
Before the two starting whistles, the Ross-Ade pregame festivities relied on tradition while also debuting the renovations made to the stadium.
The Boilermaker special christened the Tiller Tunnel, steaming out ahead of the team before circling back to park itself on the concourse above the Tunnel.
The Tunnel itself was styled to look iron-plated and shaped like a railway tunnel, a black “P” with gold accents displayed above the archway.
Students packed their new designated section on the south end zone side. The section was partially shaded from the late summer sun by the jumbotron behind it.
On top of the additions made to the stadium, the population of the Purdue sideline was vastly changed from a season ago.
New coordinators Kevin Kane and Graham Harrell were calling the plays on defense and offense, respectively, while head coach Ryan Walters saw his program in game action for the first time.
The Bulldogs received the ball to begin the half, giving Walters’ “Air Strike” defense its first chance to come together. The defense operates with three defensive linemen, two outside linebackers, two offball linebackers, and four defensive backs.
The defense appeared content to allow short completions to Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene; his average completion traveled under 11 yards.
The short passing distance did not prevent the Bulldogs from efficient passing production, however. Keene compiled over 200 yards of passing and two touchdowns in a single half.
Keene stayed down after getting hit towards the end of the half. Fresno State attempted a field goal afterwards.
New quarterback Hudson Card finished the first half completing 8 of 13, with 153 receiving yards and a sixty-two percent completion rate.
Card’s first completed pass showed off something that’s been talked about all-offseason: his mobility. Card broke his pose in the pocket to deliver an off-platform throw to redshirt sophomore running back Devin Mockobee.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks caught a short pass and took it to the house for an 84-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the contest, and grabbed his second touchdown early in the second quarter.