It was below freezing on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a low of 17 degrees at Ross-Ade Stadium. Playing in the Big Ten, the Boilermakers are no stranger to adverse weather. However, the conditions cannot be overlooked when assessing its performance on Saturday.
“When the weather gets not great, I mean, you never know who’s gonna win,” said head coach Jeff Brohm.
“You want to try and play a perfect game, but that’s normally not gonna happen when you’re playing tough opponents and weather that’s not good,” Brohm said. “But they hung in there, and got us a win.”
Having “hung in there” is an understatement. The elements were intense: below freezing temperatures, biting wind chill, snowfall and a considerably slippery field. The offense was forced to modify both the running and the passing game accordingly.
An efficient passing game is nearly impossible considering the weather. “It’s windy, so we weren’t as precise on our passes,” Brohm said, “If you can’t do that, you gotta be able to run the football.”
The offense held together, but the weather wasn’t the only element the Boilermakers had working against them. Offensive lineman Gus Hartwig and running back Devin Mockobee, both key players to the success of the Boilermaker offense, went down in the first out with injuries during the game.
Brohm said after the game that Hartwig would be out for “quite a while, ” but that he didn’t know the status of Mockobee.
With Hartwig and Mockobee out, Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis rotated in. The run game struggled to take off due to the slippery field, and Jeff Brohm said it was hard to get any footing in conditions that were not ideal for offensive football.
Another significant injury the Boilers sustained was to linebacker Kieren Douglas, who was injured during his game-sealing interception. Expected to be out due to his knee, Douglas played through it and finished with seven tackles, tied with Jalen Graham and Kydran Jenkins for the team high.
“My hat’s off to Kieren, he’s injured,” Brohm said. “He played tough and he’s a great leader for our team.”
The defense held Northwestern to only 9 points. Despite any mistakes or calls that might’ve thrown the Wildcats off, it’s still a win.
Assigning significance to the Northwestern game comes down to what it looks like on our record.
Now, it is up to the Boilermakers to face off against long-time rival Indiana this weekend. Purdue will compete for the Old Oaken Bucket.
The bucket game will determine Purdue’s eligibility for the Big Ten Championship. Currently tied for first in the Big Ten West, Purdue must win this weekend and hope the Iowa Hawkeyes lose to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in order to make it to the Big Ten Championships.