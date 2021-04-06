At the end of their own recruiting cycle, the Purdue Boilermakers have landed senior guard Tyler Witt and sophomore defensive end Joseph Anderson, among others.
This one for you pops! I would like to thank the USC staff and my brothers that I went to battle with. With long prayers & thoughts me & my family have decided that I should transfer and play for Purdue University. #BoilerUp #HammerDown @JeffBrohm @CoachJamison @CoachCBarclay pic.twitter.com/0uSUfcVCPP— Joseph Anderson (@BirdAnderson_18) January 8, 2021
Thank you Hilltopper Nation! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/9aPFN2PZez— Tyler Witt (@Ty_Witt2096) December 27, 2020
Both transfers are hoping to adapt to the team and make an impact as “plug-and-play” options for their respective positions.
One crucial part of the transfer process that led Anderson and Witt to Purdue was their previous connections to coaches and players that are currently on Purdue’s roster.
The moment Anderson had announced his intent to transfer from South Carolina, he was already in contact with junior defensive end George Karlaftis, a standout player he’d known since high school and had met at a football camp.
“Whenever I knew I would hit the portal, I was contacting George (Karlaftis),” Anderson said. “Just tell your coaches I’m about to hit the portal.”
Anderson also told his friend, Notre Dame junior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, to help him get into contact with Purdue’s running backs coach Chris Barclay.
Witt claimed he already had preexisting relationships with the coaches, saying he walked in the door and “knew half the staff” because they had previous experience coaching at Western Kentucky.
“I already know Coach Brohm, Coach Williams and Coach Callaway,” Witt said.
Networking was especially critical due to COVID-19 restrictions canceling visits. The face of recruiting had changed as the world changed around it, with coaches and recruiters mainly recruiting through phone calls.
Witt said the opportunity to play Big Ten football, a conference he had grown up with and spent almost every weekend watching with his dad, was an opportunity he could not pass up. He had dreamt about it since high school, and feels like he’s “livin’ the dream” after getting an offer from a Big Ten school.
Witt said he feels he has learned and adjusted to the offense quickly since he has worked under head coach Jeff Brohm in Western Kentucky in 2016, but he’s still working on getting the new terms and ways that plays are run down.
With Anderson rotating on defense with Karlaftis and Witt starting at right guard, the two transfers look to help lead Purdue to a successful season in Fall 2021.
Purdue will play their first game of the 2021-22 season against the Oregon State Beavers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 4th.