The Purdue defense will have a tall task on Monday in taking on a highly productive LSU offense.
The No. 16 Tigers boast an offense that averages 442.7 yards per game, 29th in the NCAA. LSU averages 3.8 touchdowns per game and has scored more than 30 points in eight of its 13 games.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the “guy that makes their offense go,” interim defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said. Daniels passed and ran for 276.3 yards per game, the 33rd most in the country.
“He's obviously a very, very talented young man,” Hagen said. “Every game you turn on, he makes plays. He's able to escape a rush. We've used the word ‘slippery’ to describe him. (It) looks like defenses will have a shot on him, and he finds a way to get out of it.”
A key to stopping Daniels is getting pressure in the backfield. LSU gave up nearly 3.5 sacks per game during the season, the 10th worst mark in the country.
“I think that maybe one of the knocks on him is he'll hold the ball a little bit too long at times,” Hagen said. “He really is the guy that makes their offense go, there's no question about it. We've got to do a good job of containing him. That's easier said than done, but our guys know the challenge that he poses.”
LSU started two freshmen at offensive tackle, Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., during the season.
“They have gone up against some great edge people throughout the year in the SEC. To me, they’re not freshmen anymore,” Hagen said. “They have played a 13-game season, and both guys have performed well and the guys understand the challenges there. We played against some good tackles in the Big Ten as well. ”
For the defensive line to get home, Purdue can’t allow Daniels to pass the ball with ease. The Boilermakers will be thinner in the secondary after the opt outs of seniors Cory Trice and Jalen Graham. The two started in multiple games and were the top players at their position.
“(Senior cornerback) Bryce Hampton has got to step up. It’s not his first time out there for us, so he's played significant time,” Hagen said. “Without Cory, you know, we are not as deep as we would like to be at corner.”
Hagen pointed to sophomore cornerback Brandon Calloway and junior safety Antonio Stevens as players who could see an increased role in the bowl game.
Hagen said he thinks Maryland, which Purdue defeated 31-29 earlier in the season, is the most comparable team the team’s faced in its all-around capable offense
“(They have an) outstanding quarterback first and foremost,” he said. “They’ve got the ability to run the ball. They go three-deep at running back. They’re physical, downhill runners. (They have a) talented wide receiving crew, just like Maryland had and then a big, physical group up front that can move you and wall you off.”
The Tigers’ receiving corps took a hit with the opt outs of Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, their No. 2 and 3 wide receivers in terms of yards. They do still have Malik Nabers, who led the team in receptions and yards as a sophomore.