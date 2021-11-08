The Purdue football team will take on Northwestern at noon ET in Chicago, the Big Ten announced Monday morning.
The game, which will be played at Wrigley Field as opposed to Ryan Field in Evanston, is one of three noon games scheduled for Nov. 20 alongside No. 8 Michigan State-No. 6 Ohio State and Rutgers-Penn State, the Big Ten's updated schedule said.
The game will air on the Big Ten Network, breaking the Boilermakers' (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) three-game streak of nationally televised contests. Purdue is 1-3 against the Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) since the start of head coach Jeff Brohm's tenure.
Before Purdue takes on the Cats, it will have to get past the Buckeyes this weekend in Columbus. The Boilermakers play Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.