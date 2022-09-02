The referees overturned a diving, one-handed grab that was initially called a reception by senior tight end Payne Durham late in Thursday's game against visiting Penn State, forcing Purdue to punt.
Penn State got the ball back on its own 20-yard line down 3 with 2:22 to go in the game, 31-28. The game was in the defense’s hands.
The Penn State hurry-up offense shredded the defense. The Lions traveled 80 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 10-yard pass to earn a come-from-behind win.
Penn State (1-0) defeated Purdue (0-1), 35-31 in the season-opener for both teams in a game broadcast nationally by Fox Sports.
After getting the ball with 53 seconds left, the game ended when the got within 58 yards of the endzone with only 4 seconds left. But sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell was brought down seconds after taking the snap, ending the game.
Charlie Jones, dubbed “Chuck Sizzle” by Fox Sports announcer Gus Johnson, led the way for Purdue’s receiving corps with 153 yards, 12 catches and a touchdown.
Jones repeatedly delivered when the Boilers needed a play, including a third down with three and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. The 17-yard conversion allowed Purdue to burn an extra minute of clock.
The Boilers could have burned more time, but Durham’s would-be 21-yard catch was overturned after review, which led to a punt, which led to a Penn State touchdown,
“One more first down and the game's over,” Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. “We weren’t able to get that so that's what disappoints. That's what stings.
“We had a play overturned that would have sealed the game.”
Brohm said the lack of recovery time contributed to the defense’s performance on Penn State’s final drive.
“They were on the field quite a bit, and then we weren't able to close it on offense,” he said. “We didn’t come through for them on offense.”
Needing to burn four and a half minutes off the clock, Purdue ran the ball just once in six plays.
“We want to go down aggressive,” Brohm said. “Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't.”
Trailing by 4 points with 10 minutes left in the game, Purdue needed to retake both the lead and momentum. The offense went three-and-out and punted the ball away. Fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson answered the call instead, intercepting the ball from the Lions’ sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and returning it 72 yards for a touchdown.
“As soon as I saw the ball,” Jefferson said, “I just thought to myself, ‘Catch it.’ I caught it, but I didn't know what I was going to do with it. I looked to my right, saw there was a lot of space and I just ran.
After the long run, Jefferson returned to the sideline, where he promptly vomited. The “Puke Six” gave the Boilermakers a 31-28 lead with eight minutes left in the game.
Down 21-17 nearing the end of the third quarter, Purdue drove 69 yards to Penn State’s 30-yard line before being faced with a fourth down.
The Boilermakers went for it and O’Connell connected with Durham who earned the conversion for Purdue with a 23-yard catch and run. Jones caught the lob pass from O’Connell for a touchdown, putting the Boilermakers ahead 24-21.
O’Connell threw for 356 yards and a touchdown, completing exactly half of his passes.
Penn State answered soon after. Wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith bounced off of a Purdue defender and ran in to score a 29-yard receiving touchdown, putting the Lions ahead 28-24 with 10 minutes left in the game.
“I did notice too many missed tackles,” Brohm said. “So we're gonna have to make sure we drill that more and look at ways to make sure it doesn't happen again”
After Penn State scored with two minutes left in the first half, Purdue drove down the field in response, making their way to the 25-yard line. Junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield received the ball on a jet-sweep but had the ball stripped away from him. The Nittany Lions recovered it, eliminating the Boilers’ chance to end the half with a lead.
Adding insult to injury, the Nittany Lions capitalized with a 67-yard passing touchdown to take a 21-10 lead before the half’s end.
“That one was a gut punch,” Brohm said.
Purdue’s first trip to the redzone came with 10 minutes left in the first half, trailing Penn State 7-3.
Senior running back King Doerue received the ball just three yards from the endzone. He stiff-armed a defender in the backfield, bounced outside and ran back in to score Purdue’s first touchdown, putting the Boilers ahead 10-7.
Doerue totaled 57 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Penalties hurt the defense throughout the game. In one instance, the Boilermakers tallied three penalties in a single play. Jefferson said it was a matter of settling down.
“It was our first game. Nobody wants to get beat,” Jefferson said. “We were in perfect position on all of the penalty calls and we were just a little bit too touchy.
“That wasn't our best game for sure. Y'all gonna see better from us.”
Purdue returns to action at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 when it hosts Indiana State. the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.