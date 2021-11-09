The Purdue football team is No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, ESPN announced Tuesday night.
The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) entered the CFP rankings for the first time in program history during the Week 2 rankings show. Purdue made the list after toppling then-No. 3 Michigan State at home.
Purdue is one of six teams in the top 25, alongside No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 20 Iowa.
The top four teams in the country are now Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and the Buckeyes.
Purdue returns to the field Saturday to take on Ohio State in Columbus. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.