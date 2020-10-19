Purdue football welcomed special teams coach Marty Biagi who came to Purdue from the University of North Texas, as a new addition this season.
During his tenure at North Texas, Biagi coached his group to six special teams touchdowns, nine blocked punts, and participation in two bowl games. Biagi is a two-time finalist for the Football Scoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Fifth-year kicker J.D. Dellinger and sophomore punter Brooks Cormier both said it is important to them to have a special teams coach who played punter and kicker. Prior to his coaching, Biagi was a punter and place-kicker at Marshall University in West Virginia.
“For the first time in my career, I actually have a special teams coach who played kicker and punter,” Dellinger said. “I’m on my fifth special teams coach in five years now, and none of them have known anything really about how to kick the ball or how to punt the ball, and he has a large amount of knowledge about the subject.”
Biagi has helped the players from a mental standpoint as well as with technical skills Cormier said.
“I asked him about the mental aspects of the game, you know, what are you thinking when this happens,” Cormier said.
Biagi said he takes great pride in getting to coach the defense as well as special teams and being able to mentally prepare his players for games.
“I’m going to teach you the drills and the technique, and then get you mentally prepared to play and perform on game day,” Biagi said.
Many factors went into Biagi’s decision to come to Purdue, but a big part of that choice was who is already here.
“I think, more than anything, you just have to start with Coach Brohm and his vision,” Biagi said. “He has a vision for the program, so it was exciting to have this opportunity.”
Biagi said he and head coach Jeff Brohm shared a connection, as they are both from Kentucky, and Biagi played against Brian Brohm, Purdue’s quarterback coach and Jeff Brohm’s brother, when they were growing up.
“The timing factored in with great student-athletes and then a chance to get to compete on a national level,” Biagi said. “It was really a no brainer.”