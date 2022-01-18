Five Boilermakers will listen with nervous anticipation in April as they wait for their names to be called in the NFL draft.
The list is headlined by juniors wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, two highly touted players at their respective positions after playing three years in gold and black.
Along with Karlaftis, senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander is another defensive star moving on. On the offensive side, Bell’s fellow receiver, fifth-year Jackson Anthrop and graduate student offensive lineman Tyler Witt round out this year’s group of draft-bound players.
David Bell
Bell first entered the spotlight in 2019 against Nevada. He caught a 49-yard touchdown from then-senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar on a flea flicker.
He continued learning from former receiver Rondale Moore, who was drafted last year to the Arizona Cardinals in the 49th pick. Bell stepped in and produced at an elite level when Moore took games off due to injury.
Bell continued to improve upon his skillset in the 2021-22 season and posted 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. Against two then-top five ranked teams, Iowa and Michigan State, Bell had a combined 457 yards and two touchdowns.
He is projected as a first-rounder by CBS journalist Chris Trapasso, who projected Bell to go to the Dallas Cowboys with the 27th overall pick.
George Karlaftis
Karlaftis’ Purdue career was storybook-esque: a hometown player starting for his hometown team after leading West Lafayette High School to a state championship.
He started every game his freshman season in 2019, registering 7.5 sacks for the year. He recorded seven sacks in the last two seasons, despite playing only three games as a sophomore due to an injury and the season shortened by COVID-19.
Teams had to scheme ways to prevent him from getting behind the line of scrimmage and beyond. Running backs or tight ends were sent to chip or double-team him.
Karlaftis made the AP third team last season as an edge rusher alongside eight other Big Ten athletes. He earned the honors based on a season that featured 41 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return touchdown against Wisconsin and a blocked field goal against Northwestern.
Jaylan Alexander
Behind Karlaftis on the field stands Alexander at 6-foot-1-inch and 240 pounds. He announced his decision to enter the draft on Dec. 31 with a heartfelt message on his Instagram.
With 69 unassisted and 45 assisted tackles, he all but doubled his previous production in his senior season, leading the team with 113 total over the course of the season.
Alexander opted to play in the Music City Bowl. He gained a career-high 19 tackles against an ultra-up tempo Tennessee offense that ran 106 plays throughout the game.
He posted double-digit tackles four times throughout the season: 10 against Iowa, 15 with Wisconsin, 10 with Ohio State and 11 with Northwestern. He didn’t get any interceptions but deflected five passes.
Tyler Witt
Witt also told the world he was entering the draft with an Instagram post on Dec. 31.
He previously played at Western Kentucky for four years before transferring to Purdue.
“I have lived out so many of my childhood dreams in one season,” he said in his post. “From beating two Top 5 teams, two rivalry wins and a bowl game victory against an SEC opponent.”
Witt was a key cog on the offensive line for the entire season. He brought experience and security to the Purdue offensive line, playing every game this season on a line that featured two underclassmen.
Jackson Anthrop
Anthrop played six seasons with the team — he spent his freshman year as a redshirt, and took another year of COVID eligibility.
Even though he never eclipsed the 100-yard threshold, the veteran made occasional big plays coming out of the slot. The most iconic came from a trick play against Michigan State, a double reverse screen pass left Anthrop behind a wall of offensive linemen before he cut back across the field to score a touchdown.
Anthrop said he has spent a lot of time over the last week getting back into a groove and routine after taking time off following the bowl game. He has kept in contact with Moore throughout the season and talked about the whole draft process, but they haven’t talked much recently since Moore has been busy prepping for the playoffs.
As Anthrop looks to the draft, he left a message for the up-and-coming stars in his Instagram farewell post.
“Don’t ever let someone deter your dream of playing at this level,” he wrote. “I believe in you, and I look forward to seeing you all accomplish your dreams.”