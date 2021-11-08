Down goes another Big Ten giant.
Just when another undefeated Big Ten team felt it was on top of the college football world, as if a trip to the national championship was all but within its grasp, this unranked, rag-tag squad of Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) sent its hopes of a storybook season into a tailspin.
Then-No. 3 Michigan State had second-year superstar head coach Mel Tucker taking up the mantle of beloved 12-year coach Mark Dantonio and defying every odd stacked against it by winning eight straight games, four times what it had won the year before.
The Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) had Kenneth Walker III, a Wake Forest transfer running back-turned-Heisman candidate who had never set foot on Michigan State’s campus before, take a “leap-of-faith” commitment to Tucker’s program.
They had historic upset win over a hated rival in the then-No. 6 Michigan Wolverines, a game in which they clawed back from a 16-point deficit before sealing the deal with a one-handed interception from freshman cornerback Charles Brantley.
None of that mattered. Whatever chances the Spartans had of hoisting the National Championship Trophy in January were all but lost by the third quarter.
The Boilermakers, fresh off a close win against the floundering Nebraska Cornhuskers and a 30-13 blowout loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, defeated the championship-level Spartans with a former walk-on quarterback, a total of 76 rushing yards and a play head coach Jeff Brohm stole from a high school YouTube highlight reel.
“The first time we ran (the play) in the game, we got a touchdown,” Brohm said after the game. “You just have to keep those things in the bank and be creative when you can.”
Purdue seemed to defy every one of its most glaring weaknesses at just the right moment against the Spartans, playing with the courage of a team with everything to lose against a team who felt just the same.
Senior linebacker Kieran Douglas said in a Wednesday interview that the defense would need to stay disciplined and set “firm, hard edges,” a tactic the team had tried when attempting to bottle up two Wisconsin running backs before allowing both of them to run 140+ yards.
While Walker managed to break 100 yards before halftime, the runner wasn’t able to to push past 40 in the second half as Purdue defenders managed to swarm into the backfield and take him down as soon as he touched the ball.
Douglas finished with the second-most tackles for the Boilermakers that night, contributing to one of Purdue’s five tackles for loss against a line that allowed an average of five throughout their previous eight matches.
Most importantly, fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell fulfilled his promise of keeping his focus on the game when it mattered most and tapping in to the skills that created two comeback wins in 2019.
“We have a mature team who wants to win,” O’Connell said. “You can tell guys are angry and upset about what happened (against Wisconsin). We have to stay together, move on to our next matchups and do more work than we did last week.”
The senior played like a man possessed at Ross-Ade Stadium against a defense with the third-highest opponent completion percentage in the Big Ten, missing just two of his first 12 throws on route to a career-high 40 completions on 54 attempts. He ended the night without a single turnover, a rarity for the fifth year who ended four of his first six games with at least one interception.
O’Connell’s laser focus on a multitude of receivers down field paved the way for Purdue’s first 400-yard passing game since the 2019 edition of the Old Oaken Bucket game, where the then-junior quarterback almost single-handedly kept the Boilermakers in a triple-overtime slugfest against a then-Gator Bowl-bound Hoosier team in head coach Tom Allen’s third season.
Where one Heisman candidate was held back by a defense Brohm had built to be unrelentingly aggressive, a new one was born out of the ashes out of a battered and bruised Spartan secondary. Junior receiver David Bell continued to add to his NFL resume as then-freshman Rondale Moore had against Ohio State three years before, sending Spartan corners into the dirt or flying into the sidelines with brutal stiff arms no mere college corner could withstand.
Bell finished with a staggering 217 receiving yards on 11 catches, fighting his way from eighth to fifth in Purdue’s all-time receiving yards while taking the top spot on the university’s 100-plus yard games in a single night.
All eyes now move to the Ohio State Buckeyes, who will likely move into the Top 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night after a win against Nebraska over the weekend.
The Buckeyes have seen this movie before: a top-ranked team manned by a first-time starting quarterback and a fearsome defensive line at the highest ranking they had been all season moves in to play what should be a routine matchup against a Boilermaker team with less to lose and a winning streak to uphold.
Every prediction says the Boilermakers should not be able to win this game. Purdue enters as a 19-point underdog to the Buckeyes, with ESPN predicting a 90.9% chance OSU will take a victory in Columbus next Saturday. Ohio State is 0.2 points per game away from leading the NCAA in scoring, averaging 44.9 points against its opponents. The Buckeyes had a streak of four games where they scored an average of 58 points, three against Big Ten rivals who were either trying to find their footing or had something to prove.
If there was any time the Boilermakers could prove they could play with the best of them, it would be in Saturday’s matchup.
Even against all odds, Douglas seemed unfazed by Walker's running ability for the Spartans in a Nov. 1 interview, an attitude he says the team has shared recently.
“We think we are capable of stopping anyone in the country.”