Before many fans could even watch the Boilermakers on TV, Purdue had already fallen behind 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game.
ESPN delayed showing the game because Cincinnati-SMU went long, instead directing people to its app.
The Boilers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) weren’t able to overcome the 21-0 deficit they got into in the first quarter against Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten).
“We fell in a hole early, and without question couldn’t get out of it,” head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. “Our team doesn’t have a whole lot of margin for error. We cannot do that.”
The loss ends what had been a four-game winning streak for the Boilers and extends the losing streak against the Badgers to 16.
“I want it to really burn,” Brohm said. “It should burn all of us when we lose and don’t play well.
“You’ve got to be able to take the wins and move forward. You’ve got to be able to take the losses like a man and man up and face it and figure out ways to get better.”
Brohm said Wisconsin didn’t do anything in the game that surprised him, but credited the Badger’s zone defense for causing the offense problems.
One of the things that hurt the Boilermakers was sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s three interceptions, the most he’s given up since the Music City Bowl against Tennessee last season.
“They’re just smart players, very similar coverages to what we saw last year,” O’Connell said about Wisconsin. “I just played a bad game. I didn’t make the throws I needed to and didn’t make good decisions.”
The secondary also struggled throughout the game, giving up almost 10 yards per completion to the Badgers, the most Wisconsin has earned against a Big Ten team other than Northwestern.
“Obviously before, we were defending the run right, so we just have to work on defending the pass right,” junior safety Sanoussi Kane said. “And that’s just a collective effort of us as defensive backs and coaches, but we’re going to get it right.”
The team suffered multiple injuries during the game, losing redshirt senior cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown for stretches. At one point, redshirt junior Camdyn Childers came in at cornerback, despite being listed as a defensive back on the roster.
The team has a bye week next week, which Brohm said will give players a chance to recover.
“We’ve been going hard for a while,” Brohm said. “Whether we won or lost, an off-week will be good. We’ve had a lot of guys injured.
“We’ve got some other guys who are nicked up but so does everybody else across the country, so we’re not making excuses. We’ve just got to get guys back and healthy as soon as we can for this late push.”
The loss pushes Purdue down to second in the Big Ten West standings, behind Illinois.