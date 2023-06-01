Purdue Football learned kickoff times for the first four games of the upcoming 2023 season this week as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners released start times and network designations for select contests.
The reigning Big Ten West Champions begin the Ryan Walters era welcoming Fresno State to West Lafayette (Sept. 2), according to a news release. Kicking off the 100th season at Ross-Ade Stadium, the opener is set for noon on Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers have another noon kickoff when they take their first road trip of the season, traveling to Blacksburg, Virginia, to battle Virginia Tech on ESPN2 (Sept. 9).
After the opening road contest, Purdue returns home for back-to-back weeks in prime time. The Boilermakers close out the non-conference portion of the schedule, hosting Syracuse under the lights with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.
Six days later, Purdue faces Wisconsin for the first Friday conference game in Ross-Ade Stadium history (Sept. 22). The conference opener for both teams begins at 7 p.m. on FS1.
Potential start times were narrowed down for three additional games. Closing out the month of September, Purdue squares off against Illinois in the annual Homecoming game and battle for the Cannon Trophy (Sept. 30). The matchup against Walters' former team has kickoff time options of 3:30, 4 or 7:30 p.m., which will be announced later.
The Boilermakers are visitors for two other Homecoming games, divisional contests at Iowa (Oct. 7) and at Nebraska (Oct. 28). Purdue's road game at Iowa has been slated for a start time of 3:30, 4 or 7:30 p.m. ET, while the game at Nebraska kicks off at either noon, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET. The time slot decisions will be made closer to each game day.
Kickoff times for the rest of Purdue's games will be selected during the in-season selection process, either six or 12 days before each contest.
KICKOFF/TV TIMES ANNOUNCED (ALL TIMES ET)
Saturday, Sept. 2 | vs. Fresno State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 9 | at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 16 | vs. Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Friday, Sept. 22 | vs. Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 30 | vs. Illinois | 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. | TBD (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 7 | at Iowa | 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. | TBD
Saturday, Oct. 28 | at Nebraska | 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. | TBD