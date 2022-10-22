Madison, Wis — The Boilermakers went into the locker rooms down 18 points.
Purdue (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) was unable to take advantage of Wisconsin’s (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) scoreless second quarter and finished the first half trailing 21-3.
The Boilermakers faced a 14-point deficit less than four minutes into the game, following a six-play touchdown drive for Wisconsin and a subsequent interception returned for a touchdown.
Purdue failed to respond and missed a field goal from the 10-yard line the next drive.
The Badgers buried Purdue 21-0 on their next possession. With two and a half minutes left in the first quarter, the Badgers had already jumped ahead to a three-score lead.
The defense held Wisconsin scoreless the entire second quarter. The offense scored a field goal four minutes before the end of the half, but gave up a turnover on downs around midfield the drive before.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen led the Badgers’ rushing attack with 77 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Graham Mertz took advantage of the Boilers, focusing on the run and collected 130 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Purdue’s starting cornerback Cory Trice went down in the first quarter and was later standing on the sideline with his helmet off. The Boilers’ leading pass-rusher Kydran Jenkins also went down with a leg injury and did not return in the first half. Senior cornerback Jamari Brown was helped off the field with two minutes left in the half.
Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 11 of his 20 passes, throwing for 108 yards and no touchdowns. Freshman running back Devin Mockobee picked up 77 yards on 14 carries.