CHAMPAIGN — Purdue was able to stop an Illinois fourth-quarter comeback, securing a 31-24 victory.
Junior quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermaker offense came out hot in the first half, guiding the Boilermakers (2-0) to an early lead.
O'Connell continued leading the Boilermakers offense on its first drive of the third quarter, missing just one pass on a 64-yard drive. That effort ended by junior running back Zander Horvath fumbling the ball at the 1-yard line resulting in Purdue's third lost fumble of the day.
Purdue's receivers highlighted a strong offensive performance, amassing 322 receiving yards and 25 receptions between six receivers.
"I think the coaches did a fantastic job in preparing us for what we were going to see," O'Connell said about the team's offensive performance. "I think it was a great job by our coaches and the people around us, knowing and understanding what they were going to do, and trying to execute it. It was a great team win."
Though the Illini (0-2) struggled with penalties receiving seven flags for 75 yards. They were able to assemble a strong fourth-quarter comeback under the guidance of sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor, who was able to bring them within one touchdown of the Boilermakers after several completed passes to Brian Hightower and Josh Imathorbhebhe.
The Illini trailed 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, but two quick four-quarter passing touchdowns brought the team within 7 points with only six minutes remaining in the game.
Illinois' running attack included a multitude of attackers, with five players gaining a total of 177 yards. Senior running back Mike Epstein led the rushing attack with 57 yards on 14 carries.
While the Boilers had some issues defending the run, their defense kept the turnover streak going with an intercepted pass by sophomore safety Cam Allen in the first drive of the third quarter. Freshman safety Marvin Grant forced a fumble on Taylor, which was soon recovered by sophomore defensive back Jalen Graham for a defensive touchdown.
Sophomore receiver David Bell continued to be a leader on the offense, snagging two clutch catches in Purdue's first third quarter drive to set the boilermakers up on the 1-yard line.
He finished the game with nine receptions for 122 yards, capping off his performance with a one-handed game-sealing catch.
Bell also recorded his 100th career catch in the first quarter.
"It's a good feeling," Bell said about his 100th catch. "That's definitely a milestone I wanted to achieve. I'm glad that I achieved it today."
Junior running back Zander Horvath broke 100 yards in the first drive of the third quarter, amassing 100 yards in 22 attempts. Horvath has averaged more than 100 yards in his previous three games, accumulating 232 yards on 41 attempts in this season alone.
"Zander just runs so hard, and before that the offensive line just blocks so hard," O'Connell said about Purdue's running game. "Whoever's in there is communicating and whoever gets out there knows they have to play as hard as they can. I'm really proud of those guys."
While junior center Sam Garvin has not recovered from his injury, sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis and sophomore receiver Milton Wright were both seen on the field after being taken out of the first half.
Purdue is scheduled to return to action at 3:30 p.m., next Saturday to play at Wisconsin (1-0). However, the Badgers had to cancel their game on Saturday at Nebraska due to Covid concerns. It will be decided next week whether the Purdue-Wisconsin game will be played or not.
Game Notes
• Aidan O'Connell completed 29 of 35 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.
• David Bell recorded his 100th career catch in the first quarter.
• Bell now has 109 career receptions and 1,290 career receiving yards.
• Saturday was Bell's fifth straight game recording 100+ receiving yards.
• Zander Horvath ran for 100 yards on 22 carries.
• Senior linebacker Jake Hansen recorded 14 tackles for the Illini.
• Illinois' sophomore quarterback Taylor Coran threw for 273 yards on 17 completions.
• Purdue total offense: 454 yards. Illinois total offense: 472 yards.
• Illinois 103 yards off 11 penalty flags.
Halftime Notes
Three Purdue starters went down with injuries, starting with junior center Sam Garvin, who was carted off the field and replaced by Gus Hartwig.