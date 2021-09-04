The Purdue football team made a strange sort of history in its first game of the 2021 season.
In a revenge game 54 years in the making, the Boilermakers (1-0) finally tied up their series against Oregon State University at one-all with a 30-21 win in Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday night.
The deafening roars of the crowd punctuated a once-silent Ross-Ade stadium, giving life to a venue that had been empty the year prior. Fans filled most of Ross-Ade’s 57,282 person seating capacity, with people filing in until the game’s very first snap.
The game started sluggishly on offense for both teams. Purdue’s defense smothered Oregon State’s pocket and cornerbacks batted away passes, save for a few breakdowns. Junior defensive lineman George Karlaftis was constantly pressuring the Beavers’ (0-1) quarterbacks but was unable to log a sack on the night.
Purdue’s offense was plagued with missed attempts throughout the game, as trick plays and deep shots were dropped or miscalculated. A fake field goal in the third quarter ended in a devastating interception, Purdue’s only one on the night.
At the half, Purdue led 13-7, but the offense was about to heat up as the defense wore down.
First, Purdue had to round out the third quarter with a third field goal from new grad transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran to keep Purdue ahead.
Purdue and Oregon State started to trade scores in the tail end of the game. Four of the game’s six touchdowns were scored in the fourth quarter, as both offenses finally found ways to push past their counterparts, turning once incomplete passes into big plays.
While Purdue’s triple-installed defense managed to hold off a flurry of Beaver passing attempts, they finally broke down in the fourth quarter as Oregon State mounted a comeback run to open the period. Two 15+ yard passes, one to receiver Trevon Bradford and a 41-yard bomb to receiver Zeriad Beason, pushed past a once-potent passing defense to place the Beavers in a favorable scoring position. A touchdown by wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey capped off the seven-play, 75-yard drive to make the score 16-14 and make the game competitive again.
Junior corner Cory Trice blocked a crucial fourth down attempt with 8 minutes left in the game, and the next Purdue possession finally ended in a touchdown from junior tight end Payne Durham. Durham redeemed his strip-interception from earlier in the half, scoring both of Purdue’s last two touchdowns to seal the game.
Fans went wild as former Purdue quarterback Jim Everett made an appearance at the end of the third quarter, getting them on their feet and hyping them up for the fourth quarter of play. For the first time since 2019, Purdue fans filled Ross-Ade Stadium with “Shout” chants, continuing the Boiler tradition for yet another game.
Purdue will look to continue its streak against UConn (0-2) next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.