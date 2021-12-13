Junior wide receiver David Bell is an Associated Press first-team All-American.
Bell, who was also named on the Football Writers Association of America's first team Saturday, appeared alongside Pitt's Jordan Addison and Biletnikoff winner Jameson Williams in the AP All-American listings Monday afternoon.
He is one of five Big Ten players to make the first team, along with Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, Michigan kicker Jake Moody and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.
Junior defensive end George Karlaftis made the AP third team as an edge rusher alongside eight other Big Ten athletes.
Those players include Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michigan running back Hassan Haskins, Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and punter Jordan Stout, Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak and cornerback Riley Moss and Wisconsin guard Josh Seltzner.
Karlaftis and Bell are both headed to the NFL Draft after this season, head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed last week. Neither player has confirmed whether they intend to play in the upcoming Music City Bowl against Tennessee in Nashville on Dec. 30.