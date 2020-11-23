Just three days after a controversial loss to Minnesota, Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers (2-2) are heading into the week ready to take on Rutgers. Coach Brohm held a press conference Monday morning to recap the Minnesota loss after a long weekend of reflection.
The play that many would remember from the Minnesota loss was the disputed offensive pass interference call on the final drive, which negated the winning touchdown catch by sophomore tight end Payne Durham. After the play, Brohm was shown on television bellowing at referees in anger. During the postgame press conference, he stated that he simply was not happy with the call.
Since Friday’s game, the Big Ten Conference has yet to release an official statement on the call, but Brohm said he has spoken with conference officials who he says have felt strongly if not more than he has about the call. Although Brohm was unable to discuss his conversations in-depth, he did offer a summary.
“I will say that of all the people I have talked to, there hasn’t been one (official) that doesn’t totally agree with my assessment of the play,” Brohm said. “But it’s over with and we move forward.”
The loss has officially halted the Boilermaker’s chances at a Big Ten title in December and brought into question a few elements of the team’s ability.
Sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore made his season debut on Friday. Moore announced postgame that he had been battling a hamstring injury since fall camp, remaining sidelined until he could play. Coach Jeff Brohm deferred to Moore and kept the injury as quiet as he could.
Moore’s return is a great elevation to the offense along with sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer. With Moore’s return, he was able to spread the ball to other Boilermakers effectively in the absence of junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Brohm announced that Plummer will be the starter against the Scarlet Knights (1-4). He gave no guarantee that O’Connell will be back under center once he heals from injury.
“I feel competition brings out the best in all of us,” Brohm said. “We’ll gauge it as we go. For us, it’s about winning every week.”
Sophomore wide receiver David Bell has carried the torch in the absence of Moore. However, Brohm emphasized that his role will not waver during games to come
Special teams’ misfortunes contributed to the Boilermakers’ defeat in Minneapolis. Fifth-year kicker J. D. Dellinger took to Twitter following the loss to address his blocked and missed field goals that occurred at key moments in the game.
“I would like to apologize to Boiler Nation. I missed a kick I should make every time and deserve all the blame and hate coming my way. Although I can’t take it back, I promise that I will do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Brohm said he felt that the tweet was a sign that Dellinger cares about his mistakes.
“I think he felt bad and I love that about him. It makes me proud of him even more because I want all of our players and coaches to want to do their part.” Brohm said.
Purdue will take on the Scarlet Knights on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ross-Ade Stadium.