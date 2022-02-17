Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm announced three new hires and a promotion Tuesday in a Purdue Athletics press release. He replaced the vacancies in the linebackers, wide receivers and cornerback coaching spots while promoting tight ends coach Ryan Wallace to assistant offensive line coach.
“We’re excited to have this group of coaches join our staff,” Brohm said in the release. “All four of them provide a wealth of experience that will help keep our positive momentum going here at Purdue. We are looking forward to getting them in the office and on the field to coach our guys, beginning this spring.”
Former Western Kentucky head coach David Elson gives the Boilermakers over 20 years of Division 1 coaching experience, six as a head coach and nine as a defensive coordinator. He earned spots on Big Ten coaching rosters twice, once as an assistant for the Indiana Hoosiers and once as a quality control coach for the Boilermakers last year.
Elson’s guided the Hilltoppers to a Football Championship Subdivision as defensive coordinator in 2002. He won the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award, presented to the top head coach of the Football Bowl Division, in 2004.
Garrick McGee will succeed now-Washington coach JaMarcus Shephard as the team’s wide receivers coach. A former head coach for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, McGee saw time as an offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach, among other positions in 21 years as a Division 1 coach and two years as a quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
McGee earned a spot as a Broyles Award finalist for the top assistant coach in college football as the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks in 2011. He was hired as UAB’s head coach the following year.
Originally hired from Mike Leach’s Washington State staff in 2017, Shephard joined a newly retooled offensive coaching staff tasked with starting a new era in Purdue football under Brohm and a variety of Western Kentucky assistants. Shephard spent five years in Western Kentucky, two with Brohm, before becoming a Boilermaker.
Former NFL cornerback and three-year Big Ten coach Ashton Youboty takes the place of James Adams, who moved to Wake Forest to coach safeties with then-co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert.
Youboty played for six years in the NFL after being selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills in 2006, making his name as a rotational cornerback for both the Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 49 total games, he combined for 86 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and 12 starts.
By the end of spring and summer practices, Lambert and the rest of the defensive staff installed their defense three times in an attempt to familiarize the incoming transfers and returning stars alike with their expectations and game plan, defensive line coach Mark Hagen said.
The extra time to perfect their defensive game plan allowed the Boilermaker defense to let 9.4 fewer points per game by under Lambert’s guidance the very next season. The Boilermakers placed third in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game and fifth in total yards allowed per game with an increased amount of pressure at the line and “exotic” blitzes thrown at opposing quarterbacks, as Lambert promised to improve in an early March interview.