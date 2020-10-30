Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm and his team are not resting on their laurels heading into a week-two matchup against Illinois in Champaign Saturday.
Though the Fighting Illini (0-1) were thumped 45-7 by No. 9 Wisconsin in Madison last Friday, Brohm said that the Illinois defense can’t be underestimated and that the Boilermakers (1-0) must find ways to move the chains effectively, whether it be on the ground or through shots down the middle of the field. He also stressed the importance of not turning the ball over.
“(The Illini) always lead the country in turnovers,” Brohm said. “They get their ass on the quarterback, they’re aggressive, and they are definitely an improved team.”
Purdue is going against that defense without redshirt freshman guard Cam Craig, who was injured in the Iowa game. Redshirt freshman lineman Spencer Holstege is expected to start in his absence, with freshman lineman Gus Hartwig and junior lineman Mark Stickford rotating in as well.
Two Boilermakers who missed the opener, sophomore running back King Derue and sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore, are still considered game time decisions.
With or without those two, Purdue will still look to sophomore wide receiver David Bell to make big plays and help ignite the offense. Junior quarterback Aiden O’ Connell targeted the receiver 21 times in the win against Iowa to the tune of 13 catches, 121 yards and three scores.
“We’ve gotta make sure he continues to get balls thrown his way and we gotta target him,” Brohm said.
Brohm expects the Illinois defense to do everything it can to limit Bell’s production and hopes that other skill players like sophomore receiver Milton Wright and junior tailback Zander Horvath continue to emerge and produce.
On the flip side of the coin, the Illinois passing attack mustered just 87 yards through the air in its loss to Wisconsin. Despite that, starting quarterback Brandon Peters was effective in other ways, dashing for 75 yards on just seven carries.
Peters was frequently able to escape a collapsing pocket and scurry for a first down. Defending against that mobility and elusiveness and stopping the run was a point of emphasis for the Boilermakers in practice this week.
“They have an experienced offensive line and a quarterback who can run as well,” Brohm said. “We’ve got to be disciplined and know where the ball is at all times so that we can stop the run and make them throw more than they’d like.”