The 2021 Purdue-Northwestern football game will take place at Wrigley Field, the team confirmed Tuesday morning.
The news was originally reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, but the initial schedule announcement and broadcast did not mention a special location for the game, despite confirming neutral sites for games between Nebraska-Illinois and Wisconsin-Notre Dame.
A spokesperson for the team said they waited to make the announcement because the game is still being listed as a home game for Northwestern and they were giving the university time to announce the location themselves.
The team issued a Tweet Tuesday morning confirming the news.
This will be Purdue's first neutral site game since the 2018 Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is scheduled for Nov. 20.