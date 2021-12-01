Junior wide receiver David Bell was named Big Ten Football Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Wednesday afternoon, and named to the all-conference first team.
Bell finished his junior season with 1,286 receiving yards in 11 games, seven games over 100 yards and six touchdowns. He was the only Purdue player to make the all-conference first team, and was one of seven players selected by both coaches and media to the list.
The receiver played key roles in Purdue's wins against two top three teams, grabbing a total of 457 receiving yards on 22 receptions against then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State.
Fifth year quarterback Aidan O'Connell made the all-conference second team in both the coach's and media polls after a campaign that saw him throw for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.
Honorable mentions for Purdue included junior tight end Payne Durham, fifth year offensive lineman Greg Long, graduate lineman Tyler Witt, junior receiver Milton Wright, and sophomore lineman Gus Hartwig.