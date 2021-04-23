Another four-star 2020 recruit has officially left Purdue's football program.
Freshman wide receiver Maliq Carr confirmed his transfer to Michigan State Friday afternoon in an Instagram post.
Carr entered the transfer portal April 15, according to GoldandBlack Associate Editor Tom Dienhart. Carr put a screenshot of Dienhart's initial tweet on his Instagram story, confirming the report.
Soon after, Dienhart said Carr was likely to go to Michigan State to play football and basketball. Carr's latest post doesn't directly reference this ambition, but it does include a photo of him in his high school basketball uniform.
Carr was rumored to attempt a similar two-sport track at Purdue in the run-up to his debut season with the Boilermakers, per previous Exponent reporting, but his intention never materialized. He had one reception for 15 yards in the first game of the season against Iowa, but his on-field play was limited.
Carr was Purdue's highest-rated recruit of the 2020 class, and the 4th highest ranked tight end in his class. With the announcement, two of Purdue's four four-star recruits have left the program after one season. Running back Tirek Murphy opted out of the season in November without playing a snap.
The two remaining players are quarterback Michael Alaimo, who redshirted the 2020 season, and offensive lineman Gus Hartwig, who started in three of Purdue's six games.