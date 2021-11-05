Tailgate Guide: Linebacker holds secondary together for Boilers

Quarterbacks beware.
Even if opposing signal-callers dodge Purdue’s formidable defensive line and manage to get a pass off, the Boilermakers can count on their most experienced ball-hawking safety in junior Jalen Graham to stop a potentially big play in its tracks.
A graduate of Cass Tech, a school that has produced a wealth of DI talent whose commitments spread across a multitude of Power Five schools and beyond, Graham proved to be another stellar standout under then-head coach Thomas Wilcher. He played snaps at both quarterback and wide receiver, giving him a better perception of reading offenses and where the ball was going to go while making him feel more comfortable on defensive snaps, he said.
Graham said the atmosphere at Purdue was one of the main reasons he committed to the Boilermakers in late 2018.
“I felt like I could see myself being here for four years,” he said. “I knew I was going to have a chance to play right away, and they gave me that opportunity as soon as I got here.”
Even in West Lafayette, the Michigan native still keeps to his Detroit roots. Having grown up with the Detroit Lions and Pistons, Graham said he still chooses those two teams as his “go-to” teams in games like Madden or NBA 2K.
Even when he knew he would be a starting-caliber player at a Power Five school, Graham couldn’t shake the nerves of playing his first-ever snaps in a Boilermaker uniform. His teammate, senior defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell, felt the same before a 2020 game against Illinois.
“I didn’t just have butterflies on the day of the game: I had butterflies on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday just thinking about it,” Mitchell said in a 2020 interview. “I’m really about to play against people I used to watch on TV.”
The shining lights and higher stakes of the Big Ten became less intimidating as the years went on and as the game slowed down for the veteran linebacker. The more snaps he played, Graham said, the more focused he became and the better he understood his role and talents on the team.
“I’m not as much of a fan when I get (to games),” he said. “I’ve been to those places in the Big Ten in three years. I know it’s all about business now when I step on the field.”
For Purdue to make its first bowl game since 2018, Graham said, the linebacker and his teammates have to listen to their experienced coaches and buy into the same goal of wanting to come out and win every matchup they possibly can.
“We all have to know what we’re trying to buy into,” Graham said. “The hardest part is trying to have the energy to buy into playing every day. If you don’t know what you’re trying to buy into, you won’t buy into it.”