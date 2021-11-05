DeFouw Chevrolet released a trio of advertisements Friday morning starring Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.
Brayton Taylor, a representative at DeFouw, confirmed the ads were produced as part of a name, image and likeness deal with Karlaftis that was initiated by owner Grant Gernhardt in July.
Taylor called the advent of NIL "uncharted territory" in a phone interview, and said the deal opened the door to further opportunities with Purdue.
The ads feature Karlaftis in a variety of situations attempting to buy or sell cars from the dealership. In the first video, he appears to pick up a car he's selling when the sales rep asks to inspect its undercarriage.
He also ripped the front bumper and a side mirror off of a damaged BMW he apparently brought in for repairs in a separate promo advertising DeFouw's Collision Center.
In the last ad, Karlaftis struggles to fit into a midsize car before a salesperson offers him a pickup truck instead, advertising the dealership's Chevrolet Sales department.
Taylor said the ads will run through the end of the year, and one will be featured on WLFI's Thanksgiving Special later this month.