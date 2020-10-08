Junior Austin Burton joined the race for the starting quarterback spot when he transferred to Purdue back in April. So far, he has made a good impression on the team and coaching staff.
Burton transferred from UCLA, where he started one game against Oregon State University in his three years with the program. He threw for 236 yards and ran for 64 yards in his career with the Bruins. UCLA junior Dorian Thompson-Robinson started most of the games during Burton’s time with the Bruins, throwing for 2,700 yards last season.
“I made a decision with my family and I thought I could seek out a better opportunity,” Burton said.
Burton cited the coaching staff, specifically the Brohm brothers, as another reason he decided to come to Purdue.
“The offensive scheme and the way they coach,” Burton said, “I really fell in love with it.”
Burton has impressed Brian Brohm, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
“He’s got some athleticism where he can move around a little bit in the pocket, but I like the way he throws the ball as well,” Brohm said. “He showed on film that he can make quick decisions, get the ball in his hand and throw it accurately.”
Transferring schools presents the challenge of learning a new playbook and potentially a new scheme. Sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer said Burton has learned the playbook rapidly.
“It’s pretty impressive to see how quickly he’s picked up on it,” Plummer said.
Burton said he wants Purdue fans to know that he is passionate about this sport and is ready.
He will be competing with Plummer and junior Aidan O’Connell for the starting position. Last season, Plummer took over for Elijah Sindelar after Sindelar was injured against Minnesota, and O’Connell took over after Plummer was injured against Nebraska.