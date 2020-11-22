Two special teams’ blunders and a pair of controversial officiating calls on the final drive proved too much for the Boilermakers to overcome against Minnesota Friday night.
With less than a minute remaining, sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer completed a pass to sophomore tight end Payne Durham in the right corner of the end zone. The play was called back, however, due to a pass interference call that sparked an outcry from head coach Jeff Brohm as well as vigorous debate across the country. One play later, Plummer threw an interception, sealing Minnesota’s (2-3) 34-31 win over the Boilers (2-2).
After the game, fans and journalists took to the internet expressing their frustrations.
One reaction came from sports blogger Spencer Hall, who tweeted “Holy s- — Purdue just got jobbed.”
The Big Ten has yet to release an official statement on the call.
The second call came from a 22-yard pass from Plummer to sophomore wide receiver David Bell on the far right sideline. The pass was intercepted by a defender, but Bell stripped the ball away and hauled in the pass that would have set up first and 10 from the Minnesota 22. The play was reviewed and eventually ruled incomplete.
Purdue’s second consecutive loss brings the team to a .500 record, eliminating its chances at a Big Ten Championship. Brohm and the Boilermakers will now seek a bowl bid moving into Week 6 of the 2020 Big Ten season.
Fifth-year kicker J. D. Dellinger’s two missed field goals left 6 points on the board, which could have swung the game in Purdue’s favor. The first kick was blocked at the end of the second quarter, sending the Boilers into halftime down 11. The second was a potentially game-tying 33-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The pair of missed field goals didn’t appear to faze the Boilermakers during the course of the game. The offense was elevated by prolific season debuts from Plummer and sophomore wide receiver, Rondale Moore.
Moore had been sidelined since the 2019 season for what was assumed to be a hamstring injury, which was later confirmed in the postgame press conference. Moore had 15 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, as well as 20 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.
Plummer threw for 367 passing yards and three touchdowns on 42 attempts. He finished the game with an 83.3% completion rate, his only blemishes coming from the final drive where he was unable to complete four passes and threw the game-deciding interception.
“We think Jack has a bright future,” Brohm said. “For him to step up on the road, only having one or two throws that you’d like to take back — that’s huge when you can do that.”
Moore’s return gave the offense the ability to spread the ball in a big way. Seven different Boilermakers were able to contribute to the 492 total yards of offense. Bell and junior running back Zander Horvath joined Moore in having the most success.
Horvath finished the game with 10 carries for 68 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. The 132 total rushing yards by the Boilermakers allowed Bell and Moore to perform without entirely carrying the offense.
Bell finished with a total of eight receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and he was able to help dig the Boilermakers out of their halftime hole by scoring on back-to-back possessions. His biggest play of the game ended up being the first of the two controversial officiating calls.
Despite the social media uproar, the stat sheet proves that this game cannot be summed up with a couple of bad calls and missed field goals. The Boilermakers had many opportunities to put points on the board. The team went 4-for-7 in the red zone, walking away with a total of 3 points on three different trips inside the Minnesota 20-yard line.
Minnesota’s offense was virtually unstoppable for three quarters. The Gophers went 5-for-5 in the red zone and scored four touchdowns on drives of 75 yards or more. The Boilermakers were also unable to get off the field for the majority of the game. Minnesota completed seven of their 11 third-down conversions and only punted the ball twice.
The Boilermakers now look ahead to Nov. 28 when they will host Rutgers at 4 p.m. Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.