The Boilermakers lead the Wildcats at halftime despite key injuries.
Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) leads Northwestern (1-9, 1-6 Big Ten) 14-3 at halftime in Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilers suffered from injuries early on, losing freshman running back Devin Mockobee and junior center Gus Hartwig in the first half. Neither returned to the game.
Running backs Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis took over after Mockobee went to the locker room. The duo picked up 74 yards in the first half. Senior Tyrone Tracy Jr. contributed 27 yards on two carries from the wide receiver position as well.
Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell connected with a wide-open Charlie Jones for Purdue’s first touchdown with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Boilers’ second touchdown of the game came off of an O’Connell throw to senior tight end Payne Durham with four minutes left in the half.
O’Connell completed nine of his 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Boiler defense held Northwestern on a goal-line stand to hold the Wildcats to a field goal, giving them their only points of the first half.
Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman stepped in at QB after the Wildcats’ other two quarterbacks were injured. Freeman, a walk-on who had thrown three passes prior to the game, completed six of his 11 passes for 46 yards.
The Wildcat offense mustered just 104 offensive yards, while Purdue nearly cracked 200 with 199.