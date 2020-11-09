The Boilermaker football team is ready to resume a normal game schedule, head coach Jeff Brohm said in a Monday press conference.
Bye weeks can be helpful for a team, Brohm said, but he is ready to get the team back into the weekly rhythm of competition.
Still missing from Saturday’s matchup against No. 23 Northwestern will be three wide receivers — Rondale Moore, Jackson Anthrop and Maliq Carr — two offensive linemen — Sam Garvin and Cam Craig — running back King Doerue and defensive end George Karlaftis.
Brohm said Craig will be out for the rest of the season, but that is the only information he can give on the players that will not take the field on Saturday.
As for the Boilermakers’ punter, he said the position is up for grabs following inconsistency from sophomore punter Brooks Cormier.
Cormier averaged 48 yards per punt in week one against the Iowa Hawkeyes, but that average fell to 33 the next week in Champaign.
“This past week (Cormier and Zach Collins) split reps,” Brohm said. “I would anticipate seeing both guys on the field.”
The Boilers used their bye week to focus on ball security and avoiding penalties in preparation for a physical Northwestern team, Brohm said.
The offense threw two interceptions in its first game and lost two fumbles in the second. Fourteen penalties across both games have cost the Boilermakers 124 yards and a turnover due to a “roughing the kicker” penalty.
“Last game there was a ball security issue,” Brohm said. “We’ve had numerous drills with all (positions). It’s the small things that matter.”
This week’s matchup will be the first time this season the Boilers will play under Ross-Ade’s lights, and Brohm said the whole team is excited.
“Anytime you can get a late game under the lights is a special type of (game),” he said. “While we can’t have full (capacity) in our stands, we’re looking forward to playing the opponent in that atmosphere.
“Actually, you know what, as a coach you’re ready to get on the field right away when you get up. 9 a.m. works for me well.”