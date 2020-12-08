The Boilermakers (2-4) look to take the Oaken Bucket back from Indiana in their last game of the season on the 12th.
Purdue continued a four-game losing streak after a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-4) Saturday. The Boilers were never able to recover from two major mistakes with special teams that gave Nebraska an early 14-0 lead.
“It was a horrendous start to the game,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “We got ourselves in a big hole with a lot of miscues that we couldn’t overcome. It was a bad job on our part: We have to fix it and make sure we play more efficient football.”
Purdue’s defense struggled against a balanced Nebraska offense led by junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had 298 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage while completing 76% of his passing attempts. Despite gaining 334 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on offense, Purdue’s running game wasn't able to develop any kind of rhythm throughout the game, rushing for 30 yards on 11 attempts.
While Brohm said he doesn’t believe staff and player changes are necessary for the team to succeed, he does think it falls on all of the coaching staff and the players to put in the work to stop their losing streak.
“Right now, we’re going to work through our problems,” Brohm said. “It doesn’t fall on one person or segment of the game: All three segments need to get better, and we have to grind this thing out as coaches, find ways to improve, and see if we can try to find a way to play better next week against Indiana.”
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) are in the midst of one of their most successful seasons under head coach Tom Allen, ranking No. 8 in the AP polls with key wins over Penn State, Michigan, and the 16th ranked Wisconsin Badgers.
Part of their recent success has been the emergence of one of the Big Ten’s top defensive units, ranking first in the conference in sacks and interceptions with 23 and 17, respectively. The group is led by junior linebacker Micah McFadden, who leads the team with 52 tackles and five sacks, while also grabbing an interception against Maryland.
With the loss of starting sophomore quarterback Michael Penix, sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle was able to play in his first ever start for the Hoosiers, passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns on a 59% completion percentage against Wisconsin. Brohm commented on Tuttle’s performance last Saturday, saying he managed the game well alongside “outstanding” Indiana playmakers.
“He didn’t hurt their team,” Brohm said. “Every team has certain identities you have to build around, and right now, their quarterback has to take care of the ball and distribute it well, and he’s done a good job of that.”
While sophomore receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore are major contributors for the team in receptions and receiving yards, Brohm commented on the lack of big plays from the duo, especially later in the season.
“Defensively, (other teams) know who our best players are, and they’re going to have help over the top,” Brohm said. “We’ve been able to get them the ball, but at the same time the more balance we have and the more we distribute it to other guys, the better we’ll be.”
Brohm has confirmed that freshman safety Antonio Stevens has suffered a severe injury after twisting his knee due to some hard blocks on special teams. While Purdue Athletics has not released an expected return date for Stevens, Brohm said that extensive surgery will be required to repair his knee.
While Brohm emphasised the need for all three components of the team to step up and make plays, he talked about the success of kickoff returns over the past couple of games. He said freshman receiver TJ Sheffield has gained some confidence in his ability as a returner.
“There have been some positives on special teams, and that has been one of them,” Brohm said. “We’ve found ways to get yards, (Sheffield) is running the ball harder and better, and we block well on the kickoff return team. There are some positives throughout this, but we have to get the negative things corrected.”
Despite the adversity that Brohm and his team have faced throughout the year, Brohm wants the team to end the season off strong against “one of the toughest teams (Purdue) plays all year."
“We’re at our best when we play our tails off as hard as we can regardless of the score: We want to show that we have fight, show that we want to win, show that we want to compete, and when the game is over, show that we want to play even longer,” Brohm said. “I haven’t seen one inch of less fight from our team. We have to play better, we have to compete, and we have to bring the same fight in order to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Purdue kicks off against Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers canceled their practice Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocol. No word on the status of the game has been given.