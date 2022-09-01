After Penn State scored with two minutes left in the first half, Purdue drove down the field in response, making their way to the 25-yard line. Junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield received the ball on a jet-sweep but had the ball stripped away from him. The Nittany Lions recovered the ball, eliminating the Boilers’ chance to end the half with a lead.
Adding insult to injury, the Nittany Lions capitalized with a 67-yard passing touchdown to take a 21-10 lead before the half’s end.
Purdue’s first trip to the redzone came with 10 minutes left in the first half, trailing Penn State 7-3.
Senior running back King Doerue received the ball just three yards from the endzone. Doerue stiff armed a defender in the backfield, bounced outside and ran back in to score Purdue’s first touchdown, putting the Boilers ahead 10-7.
Penn State spent the first two drives establishing the run, passing just three times in 11 plays. The Lions immediately attacked on their third possession with a play-action pass for a 20-yard gain.
The Lions pushed to the Purdue 29-yard line before being faced with a 4th and 2 decision: take a 45 yard field goal or go for it. Penn State head coach James Franklin chose the latter.
The decision paid off, earning the Lions a new set of downs, which they used to score the first touchdown of the game.
A quarterback sneak by Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford put the Lions ahead of Purdue 14-10 two minutes before the end of the second half.
The Boilermaker’s defense held the Lions to a three-and-out on its first drive. The Nittany Lions earned two first downs in their second attempt, however senior cornerback Cory Trice batted a slant pass out of the receiver’s hands on third down to force another Penn State punt.
In its first drive, Purdue made it as far as the opponent’s 40 yard line, but was unable to advance past there. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell was unable to connect on three straight passes.
Penn State almost stole an interception from O’Connell in his second drive, however the defensive back tipped the ball into the air where Sheffield caught the deflected ball for a first down.
Purdue was able to continue the drive and advanced into Penn State’s territory after a 30-yard catch by sixth-year wide receiver Charlie Jones. The offense sputtered out in opponent territory again and settled for a 35-yard field goal from fifth-year kicker Mitchell Fineran to open the game’s scoring.
Head coach Jeff Brohm went with a tandem rushing attack consisting of junior running back Dylan Downing and Doerue. Doerue earned 29 yards in 6 attempts and had two first-down runs to help set up the 75-yard touchdown drive. Downing totaled 14 yards on 4 attempts.
The second half is set to kick off at 10:03 p.m.