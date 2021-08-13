An Indiana University runningback who entered the transfer pool earlier this week has decided to attend Purdue.
Sampson James, who was a four-star recruit from Avon, Indiana, made his announcement on Twitter today. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career, but it is not clear whether he will be able to play for Purdue in 2021 due to transfer regulations.
Let’s Work. #Hammerdown🔨 pic.twitter.com/wjeqpxQtfo— Sampson (@Sjames_2) August 13, 2021
Rivals.com reported that James had 17 scholarship offers coming out of high school in 2019. One of those offers was from Purdue. He originally committed to play at Ohio State, but switched to IU late in 2018.
His best year for the Hoosiers was in 2019 when he carried the ball 81 times for 275 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards. Then the 6-1, 220-pound runningback ran 32 times in 2020 for 96 yards. He also had one reception for nine yards.
In 2019, he carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards and one touchdown in IU’s 44-41 win in Ross-Ade Stadium.
In a 2019 post-game interview posted by Indiana Athletics after his Hoosiers beat Purdue, James said, "this is why we came here to win big games like this."
• Sampson James (@Sjames_2)• Avon, Indiana pic.twitter.com/QEu7l6crCK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 19, 2018
James in the second player to announce a transfer from IU to Purdue this year. Offensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis is the other player. Lewis, unlike James, did not see any action on the field for the Hoosiers.