The Purdue football team received 34 points in the most recent AP Top 25 Football Poll released on Sunday – not enough to put it in the weekly rankings.
With 24 points, the Boilermakers were 71 points from the last position in the poll, No. 25 James Madison (5-0).
Alabama (6-0), which barely beat visiting Texas A&M (3-3), 24-20, dropped out of the No. 1 position to No. 3. The Crimson Tide received 11 first-place votes by pollsters. Fellow SEC team, Georgia (6-0), took over the No. 1, receiving 32 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) earned the remaining 20 votes for No. 1.
In addition to the Buckeyes, other Big Ten teams ranked among the Top 25 include: No. 5 Michigan (6-0), No. 10 Penn State (6-0) and a newcomer to the poll No. 24 Illinois (5-1). The only other conference teams to receive votes, but not enough to be ranked, includes Minnesota (5 points) and Maryland (4 points).
Purdue is not among the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll either. The Boilers received seven votes, 92 points behind No. 25 North Carolina. The Coaches Poll still has Alabama as No. 1, followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson. In addition to the Buckeyes and Wolverines, the poll has Penn State as No. 10.
Three teams are tied for the Big Ten West lead three games into the conference season.
The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) will host Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday with the loser dropping out of the tree-way tie. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Illinois (5-1, 2-1) is tied with Purdue and Nebraska for first in the West. The Illini will host Minnesota (4-1, 1-1) at noon on Saturday.