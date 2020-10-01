With the Big Ten slated to return this October, head coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers are excited for another opportunity to play football.
After the team’s first full-pads practice Wednesday afternoon, Brohm talked about what he’s seeing from his team in a press conference. Here are the three biggest highlights:
Austin Burton is in the starter mix at quarterback
Sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer and junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell are both coming off of 1,000-yard seasons, but the new transfer from UCLA, Austin Burton, has Brohm excited.
“He’s stepped in and done some good things. We’ve got three guys we can put in right now and execute our offense,” Brohm said. “Every position is open every year.”
Burton has some experience playing Power Five football after starting a few games for UCLA last year. His most impressive performance came in a start against Oregon State University, in which he threw for 236 yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts.
The passing game will be an aerial assault
The return of not one but two breakout wide receivers will give the passing game more than enough fire power. After the Big Ten implemented its new testing policies, junior wideout Rondale Moore was ready to return.
“I think Rondale and us both wanted the same thing,” Brohm said. “After he knew he could play safely, he wanted to go out and compete to prove his worth again.”
In addition to Moore’s return, David Bell is poised for another standout year entering his sophomore season lining up right alongside the consensus All-American. Last year Bell was able to show off his athleticism and knack for finding the ball, finishing the 2019 season with over 1000 yards and seven touchdowns on just 86 receptions.
Brohm’s “one-game season” is more relevant than ever
The 2020 season will present new challenges to the Boilermakers that they have never faced before. Without fans in attendance, the Boilermakers will miss out on the extra energy from fellow Boilers when facing opponents in a difficult Big Ten schedule.
“It’s going to be more of a scrimmage setting,” Brohm said. “Playing at home may be a little tougher because you don’t get that extra boost from the stands. But you’ve got to find a way to get your guys up and ready to go.”
Brohm also preached the importance of a one-game season every week, but the circumstances of this season may help to bring that to a more literal point.
“With the COVID situation and injuries, you’ve got to have your guys ready to step (up),” Brohm said. “They need to do their job.”
Although there is no official team motto for the 2020 season, the Boilermakers will be focused on trying to “win the day” in all aspects of the game.