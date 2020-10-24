David Bell pulled in his third touchdown of the day with just more than two minutes remaining, putting the Boilermakers up 24-20 over the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the game and start the season 1-0 on Saturday.
"I was very proud of the way our whole organization came together to make this victory happen," acting head coach Brian Brohm said. Brian Brohm was replacing his older brother Jeff Brohm, who was home with COVID-19.
The low, family-only attendance did little to to slow the Boilermakers early on, as they scored on just their second drive of the half to go up 7-0 against the Hawkeyes (0-1). Junior quarterback Aidan O'Connell connected three times with sophomore wide receiver David Bell in the end zone, twice in the first half.
Bell finished the game with 13 receptions for 121 yards.
"He's a special player," O'Connell said. "He's been a special player since he walked on campus here. He know where to be, he knows when to be there, and he's a quarterback's dream to have out there."
After their first-half success, the Boilers stagnated on offense for much of the second half. O'Connell threw two interceptions, one of which set up Iowa's go-ahead field goal to end the first half. The second interception came on a pass that bounced off the hands of sophomore tight end Payne Durham in Iowa's red zone.
"Mental errors," O'Connell said.
Junior running back Zander Horvath controlled the ground game for the Boilers, recording 21 carries for 129 yards. Bell said Horvath's offensive effort opened up more opportunities for him in the air.
"I definitely think the performance by Zander took a lot of pressure off me, and also the other receivers," Bell said, "because it opened up the gaps for him (and) the passing game for us."
The Boiler defense struggled to keep the Hawkeyes at bay. Iowa scored three times in the first half, dominating both the air and ground game. Iowa had five total rushers, and scored off a quarterback sneak into the end zone from sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras late in the first quarter.
That touchdown was soon followed by a rushing touchdown by senior running back Mekhi Sargent.
Sophomore running back Tyler Goodson led the Hawkeyes' offense, amassing 77 yards rushing on 16 carries, and 59 receiving yards on five catches.
Iowa had one more shot at the end zone with just over a minute remaining, but could not complete a 4th down conversion, giving the ball back to Purdue.
"The game at that point is on us," sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis said. "That puts a lot of pressure on the defense, but like our offense, I think we thrive under pressure.
"It comes down to us."
Each score was met with little crowd noise since the real-life fans were outnumbered by plastic cut-outs, depicting people in Boiler get-up or family pets.
Ball security was a struggle for both teams. Iowa fumbled the ball three times in the game. The first was recovered for the Boilers by fifth-year safety Brennan Thieneman, and the third was scooped up by sophomore quarterback Cam Allen. The Hawkeyes recovered only the second fumble.
The Hawkeyes' mental errors put them at a disadvantage, racking up 100 yards worth of penalties on 10 flags. Purdue, however, was never able to consistently take advantage of those mistakes.
Sophomore receiver Milton Wright started the game hot, with 35 yards on three receptions, but left the field early in the second quarter after taking a hard hit from Iowa sophomore defensive back Dane Belton. Wright later returned, becoming a favorite for O'Connell again in the fourth quarter.
He finished with seven catches for 85 yards.
Purdue returns to action at noon next Saturday at Illinois (0-1).
Game Notes:
• Purdue total offense: 386 yards, Iowa total offense: 460 yards
• Iowa gave up 100 yards off 10 penalties.
• David Bell lead the team in receiving, grabbing 13 catches for 121 yards.
• Aidan O'Connell threw 31-50 for 282 yards.
Purdue forced three fumbles, recovering two of them.
Junior linebacker Jaylan Alexander led the Boilermaker defense with 10 tackles.
• This game marks the first time Purdue has began a season 1-0 since 2016.
