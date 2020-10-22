The road to the 2020 season has had its ups and downs, the most recent being head coach Jeff Brohm’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Brohm announced Monday that his brother, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, will lead the Boilermakers against the University of Iowa on Saturday.
But according to players, the absence of Jeff Brohm hasn’t fazed them before game time. Sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis sees the continuous improvement the team has made since last season.
“The coordinators have done a tremendous job,” Karlaftis said. “Coach (Jeff) Brohm is with us, not physically, but when it’s necessary he lets us know.”
The Iowa Hawkeyes capped off the 2019 season with a dominant victory over the University of Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Sophomore wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette stole the show with three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kick return.
Purdue fared well against the then-No. 23 Hawkeyes last season, despite losing the matchup. Holding the Iowa offense to field goals the entire first half and taking the Hawkeyes to third down a total of 13 times, the Boilers forced a 26-20 final score.
Karlaftis said the key to success on the defensive side of the ball is a “bend-don’t-break” mentality. Last year Purdue committed two turnovers, and five penalties for 40 yards against the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has a long history of success not only in the Big Ten, but in the world of college football.
“The winning culture they have there, it’s always going to be a challenge,” safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said. “When I was a kid playing in college, Iowa was a good football team.”
And this could be the year that the physical, run-first offense takes to the air. Head coach Kirk Ferentz may have his best group of wide receivers in his 21-year tenure.
“They have a great core of receivers,” Poindexter said. “They’re well-coached and do a great job at recruiting.”
Purdue may have the advantage against the Hawkeyes this Saturday when it comes to depth. Since the conclusion of the 2019 season, Ferentz has lost 11 players to the NFL Draft and more than 20 to the transfer portal.
The Boilermakers are set to open the season in Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. EST. Since the pandemic has prohibited in-person attendance, fans can tune in to the Big Ten Network to cheer on the Boilermakers.