The show must go on in Blacksburg, Virginia.
At least that's what the Purdue and Virginia Tech football programs have decided after the game between the teams was suspended with 5:50 left in the first quarter at 1:48 p.m. Multiple earlier delays have already been called due to inclement weather.
The new start time announced by Purdue is 6:15 p.m. EST. The game originally aired on ESPN2, but due to the flexed start time it will now appear on ACCNX (ACC Network Extra).
According to IndyStar, "ACCNX can be streamed in the ESPN app. Access to it requires that your paid TV provider carries the ACC Network (ACCN)."
Purdue will now play its next five games under the lights, a unique schedule quirk for a program that got permanent lights in Ross-Ade Stadium as recently as 2017.
When the game resumes, Purdue will have the ball for third-and-7 on the Virginia Tech 49-yard line.