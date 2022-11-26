The Boilermakers go to the locker room down just 4 points.
Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) trail Indiana (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) 7-3 at halftime.
Indiana’s option-based offense was shredding Purdue’s defense – rattling off one touchdown and on its way to another – when quarterback Dexter Williams II went down on a non-contact injury, the kind you don’t want to see on replay. Williams II was rolling out of a play-action play to pass before going down.
Williams II’s teammates surrounded him, and he was joined by his mother on the field before being taken off on an injury cart to applause from both Purdue and IU fans.
With Connor Bazelak, a more passing-oriented quarterback, the Hoosiers offense sputtered out and ultimately missed the 44-yard field goal. Indiana drove to the 40-yard line before doing the same again on the next drive and punting.
A large contingent of Boilermaker faithful made the trip to Bloomington, Indiana and painted parts of Memorial Stadium black and left some specks in other areas.
Purdue managed 133 yards of offense, just 20 of which came from rushing. Running back Devin Mockobee played in the game after going out early in the game against Northwestern a week ago.
Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed seven of his 13 pass attempts and was sacked twice in the first half.