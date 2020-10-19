Brian Brohm, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will serve as acting head coach in the season opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes, replacing head coach Jeff Brohm, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
After receiving his positive test, Brohm has been isolating at home and will probably not be able to coach on Saturday, he said in a Monday press conference.
“I’m gonna be stuck at home,” Brohm said. “It’s not going to be very fun, and you know this is bad timing.”
He is not concerned that his absence will affect the team’s performance, he added.
“I don’t think it affects (the team’s) momentum whatsoever,” he said. “Our guys are ready to play.”
Brohm also noted his confidence in the coaching staff.
“I’m just a coach,” he said. “We have many other coaches on our team, and they do a great job working with our guys on a daily basis.”
Although ESPN has reported on false positives among other football organizations, athletic director Mike Bobinski said Purdue’s testing has been accurate and shown good results since daily testing began on Sept. 30.
“We have had zero false positives,” Bobinski said. “Right now it’s just football getting the daily antigen testing. We have had zero football student-athletes test positive.”
The weekly athletic COVID-19 report on Oct. 12 reported six active student-athlete COVID-19 cases among student-athletes in other sports.
Brohm addressed what players have been doing to avoid contracting the virus.
“You can talk about these things all you want,” Brohm said. “But sometimes it’s hard to tell your players not to go enjoy themselves a little bit around some people and enjoy the company of others when maybe other students are doing that. By the results of our tests, our guys have done a very good job. I’m proud of them.”
Bobinski said canceling the game this weekend is not in the picture as of now.
“There’s been no conversation about potential cancellation of the game,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not ideal to not have Jeff as our head coach available, but that has not been something that triggers a game cancellation.”