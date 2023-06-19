Maybe you’ve been watching football since before you could walk (like me).
Maybe you were never interested, and you’ve never even gone to a game. Maybe stepping foot into the beast of Ross-Ade Stadium sounds like the last thing you want to do at your new school. Maybe you’re used to the Friday night lights instead of watching football on Saturdays, or maybe, just maybe, you’re ready to buckle up and ride or die for the Boilermakers all season long.
Whatever your case may be, the upcoming season of Purdue football will be an exciting one, and you don’t want to miss it.
Unlike in years past, Purdue is coming off a season defined by its success. The upcoming 2023 season is no longer a reclamation project, rebuilding or trying to prove Purdue football as a winning program.
The reigning Big Ten West champions are riding the momentum of an outstanding season last year. The Boilermakers finished 8-4 in their conference, coming out on top after defeating Indiana University in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game Thanksgiving weekend, and they qualified for the Big Ten Championship, a first in program history.
A new precedent has been set, and expectations will be high.
Purdue’s football team, known as the Purdue Boilermakers, competes in the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in the country.
The regular season games are all about bolstering the team’s record, which means every game counts to improve or worsen the final number of wins and losses that will be on the team’s record at the end of the regular season.
Purdue would have to finish the regular season with the best record in the Big Ten West to return to the Big Ten Championship this year. If Purdue cannot retain its title as the reigning Big Ten West Champions, the goal would be to reach the six victory plateau to qualify for a bowl game.
Every team’s schedule in college football will feature games both home and away, and the iconic home for Boilermaker football is Ross Ade Stadium. It’s the place where you’ll experience the thrill of college football and become part of the rich tradition and spirit of Purdue athletics, which has a long and storied history.
The 2023 season opener will unveil the south end zone as a complete bowl, a long-awaited addition to the stadium, which has been under construction since the conclusion of the 2022 season. This game will also be the highly anticipated entrance from the team out of the new Tiller Tunnel.
The team’s entrance onto the field is led by the Boilermaker Special, the official mascot of Purdue. It is a custom-made bright gold and black locomotive, it weighs about 5 tons, and it claims to be the world’s fastest, heaviest and loudest collegiate mascot. It is cared for and maintained by the Reamer Club.
You can take a ride on the Boilermaker Special Boilermaker for free on Boilermaker Free Ride Fridays. Pickups will be in front of Stewart Center and drop-offs at Memorial Mall, running every 15 minutes, typically from noon until 4 p.m. on the Friday before game days.
Game days also present the opportunity to witness the incredible performances of the Purdue All-American Marching Band firsthand. Its repertoire covers a wide range of musical genres, as it energizes the crowd and leads the student section’s first down chants, the famous “IU SUCKS” chant, the Isley Brothers “Shout” between the third and fourth quarters, and more.
The All-American Marching Band also boasts the big bass drum, known as “the world’s largest drum,” which stands 10 feet tall. Its halftime performances always impress alongside Purdue’s Golden Girl and Silver Twins (baton twirlers), and the rest of the color guard.
Keep an eye out for Purdue Pete, the cheerleaders and the Golddusters, Purdue’s dance team, on the sidelines as well.
According to Purdue Athletics, single-game tickets for the 2023 season will be on sale through its website at a later date, so be sure to keep checking that page and use a student login if you want to buy tickets in the student section.
Student tickets are also available to buy in person at the Hayes Family Athletics Ticket Office inside Mackey Arena.
There is no re-entry into Ross-Ade, so once your ticket is scanned you cannot use it again to come back in once you’ve left.
There’s also a clear bag policy; clear bags or fanny packs for game day are available at Discount Den, several stores all across campus, or even on Amazon. Any bag larger than a wallet/clutch the size of your hand will not be allowed.
Ross-Ade is packed with fans from all over the country on game day. Last year, the average attendance for a home game was 57,129. That’s the highest average attendance since 2007 and 99.7% full.
It’s a very spirited atmosphere where you’ll be surrounded by students, alumni and fans proudly wearing the old gold and black.
Sometimes there are themes, such as the Penn State blackout game last season, and some older students will be dressed in costumes from Breakfast Club, a fun tradition where students wear a costume and wake up early to do a bar crawl the morning of game day.
But typically, most people wear Purdue spirit wear, and as the season goes on and weather gets colder, you’ll have to bundle up.
The Boilermakers will be piloted by their new head coach, Ryan Walters. Walters is marching into his first season as a head coach.
Coming off a successful stint as defensive coordinator at Illinois, Walters took his unit to Top 10 national rankings in 17 defensive categories, elevating them from the bottom of the barrel to one of the top units in the nation in only two seasons and ascending the ranks to the summit of his profession as head coach at only 36.
Walters’ is considered one of the top defensive minds in the nation, and the staff behind him all have their own accolades and credentials. But one of the strengths of this coaching staff is the schemes they have been able to install for the Boilermakers, including the air-raid-style offense being installed by Graham Harrell and the Walters defense he calls the “air strike.”
As far as talent and names to know, No.1 quarterback Hudson Card is set to hard-launch his first season with the Boilermakers this year. The former Texan was a four-star recruit out of Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas.
After a few years staying home with the Longhorns, Card made the switch to Purdue after the 2022 season. Card maintains his poise in the pocket, he can sling it deep across the field, he’s remarkably accurate, and he’s mobile. Card’s ability to run is what characterizes him as a dual-threat quarterback.
Running back Devin Mockobee will also return after his breakout season last year. Known for his story as an anonymous walk-on to Big Ten rising star, Mockobee gained national attention and became a fan favorite as the Boilermakers’ leading rusher last season. Mockobee broke the record for single-season rushing yards by any Purdue freshman in history and broke an additional record for most freshman 100-yard games.
Mockobee trips up defenses with his running style. He can slip through the most narrow of gaps. Cutbacks, breaking tackles, stiff arms, twisting and contorting and switching up the direction of his run, Mockobee’s dynamics will be on display all season, alongside running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dylan Downing.
The offensive line is anchored by center Gus Hartwig, who has started at the position for Purdue since his freshman year. Hartwig’s ability to read and quickly react to defenses is what makes him such a standout. Last year, Hartwig was on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the best center in college football, but his season was cut short with a knee injury.
Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa will also help shut the door on defenses manufacturing a pass rush or trying to get inside.
On defense, outside linebackers Kydran Jenkins, Khordae Sydnor and Nic Caraway may have the highest ceiling of any position group. They should have the talent as well as the opportunity to make plays and sack QBs all season long.
As the class of 2027, you’re invited. Enjoy the season and Boiler Up!