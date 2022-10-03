After Saturday’s upset of then-No. 21 Minnesota, the Boilermakers received two votes in the latest Associated Press Top-25 poll, while Minneosta has fallen off of the rankings.
Purdue defeated the Gophers 20-10 to earn their first conference win and their first defeat of a Power Five opponent this season. The win also marked head coach Jeff Brohm’s sixth defeat of a ranked opponent with Purdue.
The Boilermakers received 17 votes in the preseason poll, the first time they received votes before the season’s start since 2005. After the loss to Penn State in Week 1, Purdue dropped to just one vote and received none after losing to Syracuse two week later.
Minnesota started the season 4-0 and was ranked for the first time this season before falling to the Boilers. Minnesota received 14 votes after the defeat.