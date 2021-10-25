Purdue Football: Falling back to Earth

If there’s one thing Purdue football couldn’t stand in recent years, it’s being ranked in the Associated Press polls.
Even in the 2000 season, one that saw a Rose Bowl appearance behind Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Purdue had to fight with all its strength through three wins of 4 points or less just to keep itself in the Top 25. Just when it seemed Purdue would have one of its highest rankings in program history, it suffered a loss to then-No. 21 Notre Dame off a heartbreaking field goal before losing to an unranked and then-two-win Penn State team to fall back out of the rankings.
Even on squads with as many as six future NFL players, Purdue can’t find a way to stay in the national spotlight.
Purdue has had eight seasons where it has spent exactly one week as a flash-in-the-pan ranked team before falling back to its regular spot in the Big Ten West. One of its brightest flashes came in 1984, when a roster with six future NFL players lost 40-3 to an Iowa team with nine future major league players of their own.
The allergy to the AP polls flared up again after the Boilers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) dropped out of their recently-earned spot just as quickly as they had entered. They turned a potential low-scoring win into a 17-point blowout loss against the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) after an exhausted defensive line and linebacking core finally broke under the consistency of the Badger running game and inconsistency of their offensive counterparts.
Wisconsin let loose its array of talented running backs in Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen for 51 attempts, gaining 331 yards in the process.
“Them being on the field a lot did make a difference,” senior linebacker Jaylan Alexander said in the postgame conference. “As a defense, we have to be ready for that and prepare for those types of situations.”
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had to throw the ball just eight times throughout the entire game, with his last pass attempt coming on Wisconsin’s last drive in the third quarter.
From Parrish “P. J.” Hill, to Monte Ball and Melvin Gordon, the Badgers have had a long lineage of running backs with an ability to almost literally run over Boilermaker defenses in their 15-game winning streak.
Career-defining performances were born off the backs of games against Purdue run defenses, as then-junior Jonathan Taylor solidified himself as an NFL-level talent in 2018 by gaining ten fewer yards than the entire Wisconsin team did last Saturday on 20 fewer attempts.
On the other side of the ball, Purdue almost completely abandoned the scheme that had given it success against the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes just a week ago. The team tried to rely solely on senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell against a team with one of the best passing defenses in the conference before that afternoon.
Even as head coach Jeff Brohm realized the need for change after O’Connell was picked off three times, the Boilermakers still ended the game with negative rushing yards for the third time in three years.
“We tried to execute it the same way,” O’Connell said after the game. “It didn’t work as well as it did last week, but we have a lot of talented guys trying to get on the field. We just have to, starting with myself, make more plays.”
The senior quarterback could not find his targets after the first quarter, except off screen passes, with Purdue’s speedy receivers finding ways to gain a few yards at a time with the help of tight end and lineman blockers.
The loss didn’t come without any negative feelings: The team had lost for the 15th time in a row against the Badgers, being outscored 533-227 since a 26-23 win at Camp Randall Stadium in 2003.
The team’s defense did the best it could to keep the Badger run game in check, Alexander said, but not enough to break the decade-long losing streak.
“We have a mature team who wants to win,” O’Connell said. “You can tell guys are angry and upset about what happened. We have to stay together, move on to Nebraska and do more work than we did last week.”