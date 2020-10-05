Purdue football faces a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position as the season approaches.
“We are just letting them compete right now,” said Brian Brohm, assistant coach and co-offensive coordinator for quarterbacks.
The football team saw a lot of action in the quarterback position last season after then-fifth year starter Elijah Sindelar received a season-ending injury in the fourth game. Freshman Jack Plummer took his place until an ankle injury ended his season as well; sophomore Aidan O’Connell then moved into the starting position to finish the season.
Plummer and O’Connell remain at Purdue, and UCLA transfer Austin Burton joins the team along with Michael Alaimo, a 4-star recruit out of New Jersey.
“We’re mixing it up, trying to figure out who’s gonna step up, show out and be head and shoulders above the others,” Brohm said.
The quarterbacks are capitalizing on the competition to make themselves better.
“Overall, I think the competition makes us all better,” Plummer said.
Brohm said there is no leader in this competition yet.
“We’ve got three guys that we feel we could put in right now who could execute our offense,” he said.
The quarterbacks also expressed excitement over having wide-recievers Rondale Moore and David Bell on the field this fall. Plummer and O’Connell have both proven themselves to be passing quarterbacks with 1,603 passing yards and 1,101 passing yards respectively, so having a strong wide receiver corps will be helpful for these quarterbacks.
“You can’t complain whenever you have those two guys on the field, it makes our job a whole lot easier,” Plummer said.
Bell and Moore, who recently announced his decision to opt in to play this season after initially deciding not to play, have both been praised as two of the best wide receivers in college football.
“They’re both just really talented kids,” O’Connell said.