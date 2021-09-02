Masks will be required in indoor spaces, but will not be required in the outdoor spaces or tailgate areas at Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue announces.
Ross-Ade Stadium and the Purdue athletics department released updated mask guidance Thursday afternoon in advance of Purdue football's season opener Saturday night.
Masks will be required in all indoor spaces, including the Shively Club, Buchanan Club and press box levels of the Ross-Ade Pavilion as well as the Purdue Team Store, a statement released by the department said. The mandate also includes restrooms, walkways, elevators and gathering spaces in the stadium, the statement said.
They will not be required in "outdoor areas and tailgate spaces in the Ross-Ade footprint," the statement said, but they are recommended for private indoor spaces like suites or boxes in the pavilion.
"Fans are encouraged to make masking and attendance decisions based on their individual circumstances, and to consider what is safe and appropriate for themselves, their families and fellow Boilermaker fans," the statement said "Anyone experiencing symptoms or otherwise feeling ill should not attend."
The guidance update comes in accordance with campus-wide Protect Purdue policies, the statement said.
Purdue's game against Oregon State kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will also be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.