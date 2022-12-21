Head coach Ryan Walters is making the first additions to his first recruiting class at Purdue.
Wednesday is early National Signing Day, when high school players have the first chance to sign their national letter of intent to play for their future schools.
Ryne Shackelford
Shackelford signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday morning.
Shackelford is a 5-11, 175-pound wide receiver from Elyria, Ohio. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 28 prospect in Ohio by the 247Sports composite rankings, Shackelford chose Purdue over six other reported offers, including Kentucky and West Virginia.
He led his team in both receiving and rushing yards and touchdowns in his senior year at Keystone High School. He tallied 597 yards and 10 touchdowns from receiving and 666 yards and 13 touchdowns from rushing. He also ran track in high school, earning state champion in the 200-meter and 100-meter.
Jamarrion Harkless
Walters has his first recruiting flip of his Purdue career.
Harkless, a 6-4, 320-pound defensive tackle from Lexington, Kentucky, signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky by 247Sports, Harkless chose Purdue over 20 other offers, including Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Louisville.
Harkless was committed to Auburn but decommitted in early December after the Tigers hired Hugh Freeze as head coach. Harkless was originially committed to Illinois, Walters’ former school but flipped after receiving interest from Auburn.
Harkless projects to play as a nose tackle in Walters’ system, where his role would be to tie up the middle of the offensive line and allow for other defenders to get into the backfield. Harkless tallied 25 total tackles, six and a half for loss, and two sacks in his junior year at Frederick Douglass High School.
Drake Carlson
Carlson, a 6-foot-4-inch 280-pound defensive lineman from Nashville will add considerable size to Walters’ system.
Purdue picked up the 77th rated defenseman from Father Ryan High School, according to 247sports. He reportedly had offers from at least seven other schools, including Vanderbilt, Colorado and Illinois.
Carlson told the Tennessean he was already familiar with Purdue’s new head coach from when he was being recruited by the Illini. He said the biggest draws to Purdue were its academics, strength of the football program, the Big Ten being “a lineman’s league” and Ross-Ade’s sell-out crowds.
Ryan Browne
Purdue has its class of 2023 quarterback.
Browne signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday.
Browne is a 6-4, 205-pound quarterback from New Berlin, New York. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 8 prospect in New York, Brown chose Purdue over four other reported offers and interest from other Power Five schools like Florida State and Wisconsin.
Browne threw for 175 completions, 2,636 yards and 31 touchdowns, completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing just seven interceptions in his senior year at Milford Academy.
Browne’s father, Jim Browne, played in the NFL for four years as a fullback.
Browne will join Purdue’s projected quarterback group of Brady Allen and Michael Alaimo in 2023 after sixth-years Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton leave the program.
Dillon Thieneman
Yet another Thieneman will suit up for the Boilermakers.
Dillon Thieneman signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday morning, making him the third Thieneman brother to play for the Boilermakers and the first to do so on scholarship.
Dillon is a 6-0, 200-pound defensive back from Westfield, Indiana. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 13 prospect in Indiana by the 247Sports composite rankings, Thieneman choose Purdue over eight other reported offers, including Indiana, Minnesota and Northwestern.
Thieneman tallied 106 total tackles, eight for loss, in 14 games in his junior year at Westfield High School. He also intercepted the ball five times in his four-year high school career. For his efforts, he was named the 2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Mr. Football at defensive back and made the All-State Top-50 team.
Jaron Tibbs
Tibbs is a 6-4, 190-pound wide receiver from Indianapolis. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 18 prospect in Indiana by the 247Sports composite rankings, Tibbs chose Purdue over 13 other reported offers, including Iowa.
He signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday morning.
Tibbs tallied 61 receptions, 910 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year at Cathedral High School. He was named to the 2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State Top-50 team for his efforts.
Tibbs also played basketball for Cathedral, averaging over 9 points a game.
Winston Berglund
Berglund is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back from Carmel, Indiana. Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 15 prospect in Indiana by the 247Sports composite rankings, Berglund chose Purdue over 18 other reported offers, including Indiana, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa State.
He signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue Wednesday morning.
Berglund played both safety and linebacker at Carmel High School, tallying 91 total tackles and seven tackles for loss in his junior year.
Four of his five grandparents attended Purdue, according to Purdue Athletics.
Jimmy Liston
Liston is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman from Hinsdale, Illinois. Rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings, Liston chose Purdue over eight other reported offers, including Cincinnati, Penn State, Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
He signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue Wednesday morning.
Liston was a four-year starter, primarily playing center. He played his first three years at Fenwick High School and his senior year at IMG Academy.
Liston was also a wrestler in high school, becoming Illinois state finalist at heavyweight in 2022. He finished second place in the IHSA wrestling 2A individual state finals, falling to the undefeated champion in the final round.
His father, Brian Liston, played football at Purdue.
“When the opportunity to go to Purdue came along, I couldn’t turn it down,” Jimmy Liston told the Chicago Tribune. “There’s great academics, a great coaching staff and a great culture. It’s my dad’s alma mater, and that’s not something a lot of people get to do, going to play college football at the same place their dad did.”
Owen Davis
Davis is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from Richwood, Ohio. Rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings, Davis chose Purdue over 11 other offers, including Duke, Akron and Marshall.
Davis signed his national letter of intent to play for Purdue Wednesday morning.
Davis tallied 91 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles in his senior year at North Union High School. He was named the 2022 Division V All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year and was named to all-state first team twice. Davis also played at running back and played high school basketball.
Ethon Cole
Cole is a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound safety from Clermont, Florida. Rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings, Cole chose Purdue over 12 other offers, including Indiana, Minnesota and Duke.
Cole tallied 36 total tackles and one interception in seven games while in his senior year at Lake Minneola High School. He also ran track in high school.
Cole was the first of the recruits to sign Wednesday morning, making him the first signee for new Walters.