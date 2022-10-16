The Boilers picked up their fourth consecutive win, and once more it came in nail-biting fashion.
Purdue (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) clinched the 43-37 win against Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Except for an expected 56-0 blowout of Indiana State, all of the Boilermakers’ games have come down to the wire.
“As you can tell, that’s the way it’s gonna be every week, it looks like,” Brohm said. “So, any fans out there that weren’t at the game, if you want a four-quarter game no matter who we play, show up at Ross-Ade.”
Purdue’s season began with a 1-2 record with last-minute losses to No. 11 Penn State and No. 14 Syracuse. But the Boilers have flipped the script, winning four consecutive games and missing out on this week’s No. 25 spot in the Associated Press poll by just one spot.
Brohm said he hasn’t been gaining any more confidence in close games.
“But they are,” he said, referring to his players. “Actually, that is our strength. We got guys that are calm, poised. We talk about it a lot. We communicate, ‘Guys this is how it’s going to be. This is college football.’”
One constant throughout the four wins is inconsistency.
Purdue beat Florida Atlantic — a 3-4 Group of Five team — 28-26 with backup quarterback Austin Burton running the offense.
The Boilers followed up the win by upsetting then-No. 21 Minnesota 20-10, in large part because the defense picked up three interceptions and held the Gopher’s typically-efficient running game to just 2.3 yards per carry.
In the 31-29 win against Maryland, the Purdue offense gave up three turnovers, but the defense stepped up and didn’t give up points to the Terrapins on their subsequent drives.
On Saturday though, the Boiler defense was the one in need, giving up 37 points by allowing Nebraska several big plays. Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer caught the ball just seven times, but picked up two touchdowns and 237 yards, averaging 60 yards per reception. He also had a 60-yard run.
“When we beat Minnesota 20-10, the defense bailed us out all game, and then (Saturday) the defense struggled a bit and the offense (was able to) pick it up,” sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell said. “I think (the back and forth) is really cool. Each side of the ball needs each other.”
Another consistent inconsistency for Purdue is its second receiver. While sixth-year Charlie Jones has led Purdue in receiving in every game except for Maryland, the Boilers’ No. 2 receiver has varied between six different players: tight end Payne Durham, running back Devin Mockobee, wide receivers Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and most recently, TJ Sheffield, who picked up 70 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska.
“I love (Sheffield),” O’Connell said. “(He’s) a funny kid who everyone in the locker room loves. (He has a) great attitude all the time and just loves his teammates.”
Though the Boilers have picked up steam, they will need to keep on chugging to remain competitive for the Big Ten West title. They are currently tied with No. 18 Illinois, which defeated Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1.
Illinois will face off against Nebraska and Michigan State before playing Purdue on Nov. 12. The Boilermakers will play Wisconsin and Iowa before the potentially title-deciding game.
Purdue will finish the season against Northwestern and Indiana, both of which are second-to-last in their respective divisions. Illinois will also play Northwestern as well as undefeated No. 4 Michigan.
Brohm said he expects each of the Boilers’ remaining games to be close.
“As I look at the schedule, it just gets tougher and tougher,” Brohm said. “We just have to find a way to improve and get better. But our guys have guts, they play hard, they want to win, they stuck together and they found a way to do it in the end.”