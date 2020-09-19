The Big Ten Conference released its eight-game schedules for the modified 2020-21 football season Saturday morning.
Purdue football's schedule features four home games and four away games, based on the pre-COVID-19 matchups. The Boilermakers will play all six division rivals and two out-of-division contests against Indiana and Rutgers. The initial schedule had Purdue facing the Hoosiers, the Scarlet Knights and Michigan as the out-of-division matchups.
All times are TBD according to the Big Ten's statement.
- 10/24 v. Iowa
- 10/31 @ Illinois
- 11/7 @ Wisconsin
- 11/14 v. Northwestern
- 11/21 @ Minnesota
- 11/28 v. Rutgers
- 12/5 v. Nebraska
- 12/12 @ Indiana
The ninth game on the schedule will take place the weekend of Dec. 19 in the newly created "Big Ten Champions Week."
That weekend will feature the Big Ten Championship and seeded matchups between the other 12 teams in the conference. Details on Champions Week are forthcoming, according to the Big Ten.
"We were very excited to receive our schedule today and look forward to what is always a challenging Big Ten season," said Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm in a statement. "We appreciate all the effort that has been put forth to make this season happen and we can't wait to take the field this fall.
"Let's Play Football!"