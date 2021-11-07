The Purdue football team, likely to be ranked for the second time this season next week, will play on ABC for the second week in a row as the gametime for the Ohio State game has been set for 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 13 it was announced late Saturday night via Twitter.
The Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2) have beaten two teams when they were ranked among the Top 5 teams in the nation – then No. 2 Iowa, 24-7, and No. 3 Michigan State, 40-29.
Purdue is now bowl-eligible and have three remaining games. After the No. 13 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0) game, the Boilers will play Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Nov. 20 and then host Indiana (2-7, 0-6) in the season finale on Nov. 27. The last two games’ kickoff times have not yet been announced.
Purdue is 15-40-2 all time against then No. 2 Ohio State, winning the most recent game in the matchup 49-20 in 2018 in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are 5-25-2 in Ohio Stadium and haven’t won there since 1988.