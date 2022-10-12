Purdue football is on a roll, winning three straight games. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell credits the turnaround to Purdue’s defense.
“Two weeks in a row, they’ve basically won the game for us,” O’Connell said. No small part in the defense’s recent success has been senior safety Cam Allen, who leads the team in interceptions with three on the season.
“Winning the turnover margin, whenever you start playing Big Ten ball, that’s a big factor,” Allen said. “When we get those turnovers the guys get fired up.”
Allen is looking for his third consecutive All-Big Ten selection after being chosen as an honorable mention by coaches and media the previous two seasons.
After Purdue’s win against Indiana State, head coach Jeff Brohm highlighted his star safety’s desire to grow as a player, saying Allen is coachable, smart and hungry to get better.
Allen’s smarts are something Allen himself has attributed to playing quarterback in addition to cornerback at his high school.
“(When I’m) reading the quarterback, whenever I see what he’s doing, I go back to my old high school days,” Allen said.
Now that he’s the ‘quarterback of the defense,’ his high school experience is helping him lead a Purdue secondary that has claimed a lot of responsibility for the outcome of games this season.
“Our coaches are telling us at the end of the game, it’s gonna end up in our hands,” Allen said, referencing a forced fumble on Florida Atlantic’s final possession in Week 4. “The defensive side of the ball is making plays to win those games.”
Also influential in the defense’s performance is fifth-year cornerback Corey Trice. Allen said he doesn’t have to worry about the side of the field Trice is defending because he has it “locked down.”
Allen noted Trice’s effort recovering from a knee injury he sustained last year, saying “every week he’s getting better and better and more confident in his abilities.”
Trice was named on the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award watchlist on Wednesday, which he said feels like he’s “coming into his own” since he stopped playing with a knee brace against Minnesota. Both Brohm and Allen noted that Trice looked more fluid playing without it, a sentiment he echoed in saying he’s “come back better” from the injury.
All this has been a long time coming for Trice, who called the recovery process, “a roller coaster.”
“I knew at the end of the day I was gonna get healthy, I just didn’t know when,” he said. “I had to make sure that when the time came I was ready.”
Ditching the brace allowed Trice to clear a mental hurdle, as he revealed that the trainers have wanted him to play without it “the whole time.” Since playing a game without it, he said he now realizes the effects it had on his play.
In the midst of adversity, Trice has been able to lean on those close to him. “Having the right people in my corner really helped me out,” Trice said.
The difficult season has also given Trice some perspective.
“I just feel like everything happens for a reason,” Trice said. “I feel like I was being prepared for this moment now. I feel like God was just building endurance in me.”
Trice will need that endurance to get through the remaining six games on the Boilermaker’s slate; both he and Allen will be needed if Purdue wants to maintain the quality of its defensive play.