Purdue Athletics is holding at four active student-athlete cases of COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday.
The number of positive tests in the department has risen from 92 to 97 in a week, but no new active cases are reported. The department has conducted 12,255 tests since June 8.
The status of Purdue football's upcoming game against Wisconsin is still in doubt, according to head coach Jeff Brohm. The team expects to hear an answer on the game by Tuesday. Wisconsin announced it had 22 active cases on Saturday, a significant rise from the 12 cases which prompted it to cancel its scheduled game against Nebraska.